ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Amazon Prime Day is next week: How to spot a deal and avoid scams

By John Matarese
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASKCS_0gWFB6cO00

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is July 12th and 13th, with two days of great deals this year.

But it also brings opportunities for scammers, if you are not careful. And not every deal is the best.

Prime member Megan Allen uses Prime Day to stock up on home goods.

"I usually buy things for around the house, items for decorating, pillowcases and things like that. It's a good deal," she said.

Where to expect the best deals

Besides home goods, Consumer Reports says you can expect big markdowns on Amazon devices like Echos, Ring doorbells, and Amazon Fire TV's.

Based on prior years, CR also expects discounts on smartwatches, robot vacuums, and Instant Pots.

But don't start hunting for deals just yet: Amazon does not announce the deals in advance, and deals change every hour so you have to check back frequently. You must be a Prime member to participate.

Other retailers like Walmart and Target know Prime Day is around the corner, so they're battling for your business by offering their own great deals at the exact same time.

PCMag's Chandra Steele says if you have a particular product in mind, shop around: Don't assume it will be cheapest on Amazon.

"You can look at Target, you can look at Walmart," she said. If you do your shopping this way, it's easy to compare prices and you may find an even better deal.

Watch out for scammers

Steele, however, warns you to be wary of fake Prime day ads, especially on social media.

"Don't click directly from something else because it could be a phishing link," she cautioned. "It could be a deal that doesn't really exist."

Also, she says, be on alert for fake reviews. Steele says short, generalized comments could be a ploy to get you to buy.

"Maybe the review is something overly complimentary," she said, which could mean it is a shill review.

Lastly, Steele says to keep your deliveries safe from porch pirates by choosing an "Amazon Day" when you order, so it all arrives at once, instead of spreading it out over several different days.

"They'll try to ship everything to you on that day," she said, "so you can guarantee that you or someone else will be home on that day."

But if you are at work all week, or away on July vacation, you may want to have your items sent to an Amazon locker or pickup counter near you, so that way, you don't waste your money.

__________________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Early Prime Day Deals: 83 Best Prime Day Deals Available Now

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Though the announced Prime Day dates are still a few weeks away, the sale is actually well underway at Amazon. It's certainly not unusual for Amazon to kick things off early with many of its first-party devices seeing their prices slashed before the 48-hour event starts, but we're also a bunch of early Prime Day deals popping up from other brands too. With Fourth of July sales also on the horizon, we're only going to see more savings over the coming days and weeks.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Consumer Reports#Amazon Locker#Amazon Fire Tv#Instant Pots#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Mashed

The Free Perk Sam's Club Is Ending

Since its founding in 1983, members-only warehouse chain Sam's Club has grown into one of the most successful retailers in the United States, with nearly 600 locations across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Like its rival Costco, Sam's Club is well-known for offering shoppers great deals on bulk groceries, electronics, and other household items, along with special perks like fuel discounts and access to its tire center.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

4 retailers that’ll have better deals than Amazon on Prime Day

Prime Day is coming with the big event happening July 12 and July 13. That means you need to hit the Prime Day deals for the best offers, right? Well, not exactly. While Amazon Prime Day is a good option for finding a wide variety of deals, if you’re looking for something more specific, certain other retailers offer better prices.
SHOPPING
makeuseof.com

8 Types of Android Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone

There aren't many things as convenient as downloading apps on your phone. No matter your needs, there's probably an app available for it on the Google Play Store. However, this convenience is also the very thing that can end up making your phone slow and laggy. Over the years, your...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Amazon Prime Serves Up A Year Of Grubhub+: Here's How To Claim It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you're an Amazon Prime member and you're feeling a little hungry, you'll like the news that Just Eat Takeaway has just shared. Amazon is teaming up with Grubhub, and as part of that collaboration, you can snag a yearly subscription to the service for free. Seeing as Grubhub+ normally costs $9.99 per month, that's a pretty sweet deal if you tend to order food frequently. Let's take a look at what exactly is in store, and more importantly, how to get your year of Grubhub+ for free.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
Entrepreneur

'Y'all Going to Jail': Customers Received Free Food and Alcohol Due to DoorDash Glitch

There's nothing quite like free food, and a spate of DoorDash customers received free grub on Thursday thanks to a technological glitch. "On the evening of July 7th DoorDash experienced a payment processing issue, and as a result, some users were able to check out without an authorized form of payment for a short period of time," a DoorDash spokesperson told Entrepreneur. "We were subsequently notified that some users were placing fraudulent orders, and we immediately corrected the issue. We're actively canceling fraudulent orders, and are in touch with merchants impacted to ensure they are compensated for any unauthorized orders they may have received. We work to ensure that we are always offering the highest quality of service to the communities we serve, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mashed

The Real Reason Costco Stopped Selling Half Sheet Cakes

Costco's half sheet cakes are a sweet treat of mythical proportions. This celebratory dessert staple is beloved by children and office workers alike and can feed almost 50 individuals for just less than a Jackson (a 20-dollar bill). To say that Costco's half sheet cakes were popular is a bit...
ECONOMY
The Verge

Verizon’s cheapest unlimited plan will soon include some mobile hotspot data

Verizon is tossing a nice upgrade to subscribers of its lower-cost 5G Start unlimited plan: beginning June 16th, the plan will include 5GB of premium mobile hotspot data at no extra cost. Right now, the plan doesn’t offer hotspot data at all, and it’s the only Verizon unlimited plan to not have it. Verizon spokesperson Ashley Colette tells The Verge that customers will get access to the hotspot data by their bill cycle, meaning 5G Start subscribers shouldn’t have to make any changes on their end to use the data.
TECHNOLOGY
Mashed

Why Sam's Club Memberships Are Essentially Free Right Now

With inflation at an all-time high and grocery prices hitting a 13-year record, finding the best deal on everyday items is on everyone's minds. Warehouse stores like Sam's Club are always flaunting discounts and low prices, but is the membership fee really worth it? Especially if you live alone or with one other person, it can be tough to justify buying everything in bulk. Investing in a membership at a warehouse store may not be the best financial decision for everyone, but the yearly fees that range from $45 to $120 look pretty good right now, based on the savings on gas alone (via Consumer Reports).
LONG BEACH, CA
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy