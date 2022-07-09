ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

How Gas Prices Are Actually Determined

By John Csiszar
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trjJZ_0gWFAw1m00

The financial press had plenty to report on in the first half of 2022, with inflation rising to its highest levels in over 40 years, stocks falling into a bear market and cryptocurrency crashing. But the news item that perhaps had the most direct impact on the vast majority of American consumers was the shocking rise in the price of gasoline. In June 2021, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.09, according to data from AAA, but as of June 2022, it had topped $5. That marks a gain of over 60% in a single year. While most Americans feel the pain at the pump, many aren’t aware of exactly what goes into the price of gasoline. Here’s a closer look.

Find Out: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
Important: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

Components of Gasoline Prices

In its simplest form, the price of gasoline consists of the total price of four individual components, according to the U.S. Energy Information Association: refining, distribution and marketing, taxes and crude oil.

Oil Prices

Ultimately, the price for any market commodity, from gasoline to orange juice to even the stock market, comes down to supply and demand. In the case of gasoline, the supply-demand dynamic for oil is the most important contributor to the price of gasoline.

A number of factors have driven the price of crude oil significantly higher over the past two years, from the post-COVID-19 global economic resurgence to the war in Ukraine. It might be hard to believe, but in early 2020, when the world went into lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the price of a barrel of oil actually went negative, as storage tanks were full and demand fell off a cliff. But as of July 1, 2022, a barrel of oil went for about $108, down from a peak of over $120 in early June.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, more than half of the price of gasoline is derived from the cost of crude oil. Thus, the best tip to determine which way gas prices are trending is to watch the market price of crude oil. Just understand that there’s not a one-to-one correlation between the two, and gas prices often lag changes in the cost of oil.

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More

Taxes

Federal, state and local gasoline taxes are technically the second-largest component of the cost of gasoline, after the cost of oil, but they have roughly the same impact as refining and distribution/marketing. Note that while federal gas taxes are the same across America, state gas taxes can vary wildly. As of March 2022, for example, California had the highest gas taxes of any state in the country, at 68 cents per gallon, while Alaska had the lowest, at just 14 cents. The Energy Information Administration puts the cumulative effect of taxes at about 17% of the cost of a gallon of gas.

Distribution & Marketing

Have you ever noticed how prevalent gas stations are, particularly in larger cities? It turns out that pumping gas is a highly competitive industry, meaning marketing expenses are an additional factor in the cost of gas. It also takes money to get refined gasoline to stations so it can be distributed to consumers. Overall, distribution and marketing expenses add up to about 15% of the cost of a gallon of gas.

The “distribution and marketing” category is somewhat of a catch-all, as it includes everything from wages, salaries and benefits paid to gas station workers to insurance, overhead and lease payments. This helps explain why gas stations down the block from one another or even across the street can have different cost structures that affect the price they must charge to customers and still make a profit.

Refining

Refining, distribution and marketing, and taxes all play second fiddle to the price of oil in determining gas prices, but they are nevertheless still important. In fact, all three of these components put together comprise nearly 50% of the cost of gas, so they are still significant. As crude oil must be refined in order to become gasoline, there’s obviously a cost added to the end product during its transformation. Various environmental requirements from state to state may increase the cost of refining. Refining expenses generally comprise about 14% of the cost of gasoline.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Gas Prices Are Actually Determined

Comments / 1

Related
GOBankingRates

Gas Prices the Year You Were Born

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is a little more than $4.95, according to AAA. The pump pain is more or less acute depending on your region, but overall, everywhere in the U.S. has...
TRAFFIC
GOBankingRates

Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States

Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average price for a regular gallon of gas fell 12 cents to $4.72 on July 8 versus the prices paid on July 1. However, not every state is seeing big price drops.
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Crude Oil Prices#Petroleum#Traffic Accident#Aaa#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022

The company has shuttered over 100 locations in recent years. Do financial issues, including franchisee bankruptcies, portend further closings for the current calendar year?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Investor.CrackerBarrel.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, and Google.com.
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
Dayana Sabatin

Gas Prices Rise To $10 Per Gallon In California

Gas prices in California have been rapidly approaching double digits. Currently in California, you'll see prices around $9.50 per gallon at numerous Chevron stations, especially in the rural areas of Mendocino. The owner of Chevron told Fox News about the challenges of selling gas in rural parts of California, in which he claims transportation and pipeline access has made his gasoline astronomical.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNET

Gas Prices Drop Further: How Low Could They Go This Summer?

In a welcome change for drivers, gas prices have been slowly trending down in July, opposed to the steep climb seen in April, May and June. The average price per gallon on Thursday was $4.75, per AAA -- that's a 27-cent decrease from the record high of $5.02 on June 14.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
167K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy