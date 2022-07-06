ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Seoul spy agency files charges against ex-chiefs over NKorea

By KIM TONG-HYUNG, HYUNG-JIN KIM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QynC8_0gWFAQye00
1 of 2

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency filed charges on Wednesday against two of its former directors over their handling of separate border incidents with North Korea in recent years which prompted criticism that Seoul’s previous liberal government improperly appeased the North to improve ties.

The National Intelligence Service accused former director Park Jie-won, who served from 2020 to May this year, of destroying intelligence reports related to North Korea’s fatal shooting of an unarmed South Korean citizen in waters near the countries’ western sea border in 2020.

In a statement, the agency also alleged that Park’s predecessor, Suh Hoon, forcibly closed an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the 2019 repatriation of two North Korean fisherman captured in South Korean waters.

The two incidents have tainted the legacy of former President Moon Jae-in, who staked his single five-year term on inter-Korean engagement but faced accusations of appeasing a nuclear-armed rival with a brutal human rights record. The cases are being reviewed under the government of current conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, who won a March election on a platform of taking a tougher stance toward North Korean provocations.

The agency said it is bringing multiple charges against Park and Suh, including abuse of power, damaging public records and creating falsified records. It didn’t immediately elaborate on the last charge.

Responding to an inquiry from The Associated Press, the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said it plans to assign the cases to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office for review before possibly proceeding with an investigation.

Park denied that he destroyed internal reports and accused the agency of meddling in politics.

“Don’t write a novel,” he wrote on Facebook.

The 2020 killing of the South Korean man, who was an employee of the country’s fisheries ministry, has been a source of domestic divide in South Korea. Conservatives accused Moon’s government of failing to strongly respond to North Korea in hopes of better ties and of attempting to divert the blame from the North by suggesting that the man had tried to defect.

Yoon’s government overturned the previous administration’s assessment, saying last month that there is no evidence the South Korean official had intended to defect.

Critics say Moon’s government never provided a clear explanation of why it forcibly repatriated two North Korean escapees in November 2019 to face possible execution, just days after they were seized in South Korean waters and expressed a desire to defect. Kim Yeon-chul, Moon’s point man on North Korea, described the men as “atrocious criminals” who confessed to murder, and questioned the sincerity of their wish to defect.

Dozens of international organizations, including Human Rights Watch, issued a joint statement accusing Moon’s government of failing to provide due process and “protect anyone who would be at substantial risk of torture or other serious human rights violations after repatriation.”

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moon Jae In
Fox News

North Korea vows ‘revenge’ on anniversary of Korean War

North Korea marked its anniversary of the Korean War on Saturday, denouncing Western "aggression" and vowing revenge. "Upset by the ever-growing national strength of the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea], they are now getting hell-bent on the anti-DPRK aggression moves as never before, in alliance with the South Korean puppet forces and the Japanese reactionaries," wrote North Korean news organization KCNA, according to a translation from a watchdog.
WORLD
The Independent

Shinzo Abe shot dead: Everything we know about suspected killer Tetsuya Yamagami

Japan’s former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, has died after he was shot at a campaign event in the western city of Nara.Mr Abe, 67, was giving a stump speech on behalf of a local Liberal Democratic Party candidate near a train station on Friday morning when two shots rang out, causing him to fall bleeding to the ground clutching his chest.He was immediately airlifted to hospital, accompanied by his wife Akie, but officials were quick to warn he was not breathing and his heart had stopped.Before he was pronounced dead, the country’s current PM, Fumio Kishida, gave an emotional...
CHINA
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nkorea#Seoul#Chiefs#South Korean#North Korean#Inter Korean
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia jails former US diplomat for 14 years for smuggling medical marijuana in luggage

A former US diplomat who later became a teacher has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers allegedly found half an ounce of marijuana in his luggage. Marc Fogel, who works at an English language school in Moscow, was detained at the Sheremeteyevo airport in Moscow in August. He has since been charged with smuggling and possession of 'large scale" of narcotics after his luggage was subject to a random search. Russian authorities claim he was using his former diplomatic status to run a drug smuggling ring into Moscow. Mr Fogel pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

984K+
Followers
471K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy