Boat ran aground two miles south of Pensacola Pass. Update: From someone who was on the boat... Stephanie Bailey: To set the record straight we were 1 1/2 miles out when we impacted an unmarked shipwreck according to the Coast Guard! It ripped out the starboard rudder and prop shaft and we stared started taking on water, it sank in under 10 minutes! Hats off the Coast Guard for responding with urgency and pulling us all to safety!

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO