Showtime’s biggest ever show is ending sooner than expected

By Rory Mellon
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

Usually, when a network or streaming service produces a ratings hit, that show is guaranteed multiple seasons, and potentially even a few spinoffs. However, Showtime has made the curious decision to end one of its biggest ever shows after its upcoming second season.

Your Honor star Bryan Cranston has confirmed in an interview with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast that the legal drama will draw to a close after its sophomore season. “I am [currently] preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime,” said Cranston.

In the same interview, the veteran actor, known for his roles in sitcom Malcolm in the Middle and prestige drama Breaking Bad , confirmed that the show had been a huge success for Showtime. “As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had,” Cranston claimed during the interview.

Considering Showtime has enjoyed a string of popular shows over the years including The Affair, Dexter and Homeland, it’s definitely impressive if Your Honor has managed to trump them all and pull the network’s highest rating. This does make the decision to end the drama after just two seasons a bit of a head-scratcher, especially as Showtime hasn’t been afraid to milk popular series in the past (see Homeland).

Perhaps it’s because the show was originally conceived as a limited series that would only run for a single season. Its popularity led to more episodes being commissioned in August 2021, but Cranston and the show’s creative team may have put their foot down and said season two would be as far as they would stretch. Or maybe Showtime just acknowledged that sometimes it's better to leave your audience wanting more.

The first season of Your Honor sees Cranston play a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run. This tragic event leads to “a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.” While the show appears to have drawn a significant viewership, it was far from a critical darling, only scoring a disappointing 50% on Rotten Tomatoes .

There are no details yet on when Your Honor season 2 is expected to premiere on Showtime, but if you’re looking for something to watch in the meantime, why not try Yellowjackets ? This drama series follows a high school soccer team who are stranded in the Canadian wilderness after their plane crashes. In order to survive, they must go to extreme lengths in this critically acclaimed series that was recently renewed for its own second season.

