The Cincinnati Reds look to continue their magical ride against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays and complete the three-game series sweep when the two teams meet Sunday. The Reds earned their second straight 10-inning win Saturday when they scored twice in the bottom of the 10th to beat the Rays, who conclude their 11-game road trip in Cincinnati. The Rays are 5-5 in their first 10 games.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 37 MINUTES AGO