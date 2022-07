Nursing student Amber Balkcom is on a mission to help young Black women like herself pursue careers in health care. Balkcom, 24, from Jacksonville, Florida, is in the second semester of the three-semester accelerated BSN program in the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s College of Nursing. She is also a co-founder of the National Society of Black Women in Medicine, an organization that encourages young Black women to enter health care, and she is working to establish a chapter at UTHSC.

