Bowie, MD

AAA worker struck by car, killed in P.G. County

By Maryland State Police
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
(BOWIE, Md.) – Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a AAA worker late last night in Prince George’s County.

The deceased is identified as Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced Okozi deceased on the scene.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m. last night, troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to westbound Route 50 in the area of Collington Road in Bowie for the report of a crash. According to a preliminary investigation, Okozi was providing fuel to a disabled motorist who was operating a white Chevy Express van. The van was stopped partially in lane #1 and the left shoulder of Route 50. Okozi’s AAA vehicle was parked directly behind the disabled van with emergency yellow strobe lights activated and traffic cones on display for visibility.

A black Jeep Cherokee Laredo, operated by Joseph Anderson, 21, of Rockville, was traveling westbound on Route 50. For reasons unknown at this time, he swerved to the left to avoid the AAA vehicle and struck Okozi while he was fueling the disabled vehicle. Okozi was wearing a reflective vest at the time of the crash.

There were no other reported injuries. Charges are pending following the completion of the investigation.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to investigate the cause of the crash. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel provided assistance with traffic and detours.

The investigation continues…

CHARLES COUNTY, MD
