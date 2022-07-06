ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Sarah Reeves: Let’s bring Vermont’s recycling into the 21st century

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago

This commentary is by Sarah Reeves, executive director of the Chittenden Solid Waste District.

Nearly 30 years ago, the Chittenden Solid Waste District built Vermont’s first recycling sorting facility, known as a materials recovery facility, where “blue-bin” recyclables are sorted. In this same year — 1993 — “Jurassic Park” was the big movie hit, a gallon of gas cost $1.68, and Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey dominated the music charts. In other words, it was a long time ago.

And just like people’s taste in music has changed, people’s recycling needs have evolved. The current materials recovery facility can no longer keep up with modern packaging and the recycling needs of Vermonters today. The facility is inefficient and outdated. Employees are still hand-sorting some materials, and the facility is at capacity.

Get all of VTDigger's daily news.

You'll never miss a story with our daily headlines in your inbox.

To address these challenges, Chittenden Solid Waste District is proposing to build a new materials recovery facility that will be more efficient and effective, providing affordable, in-state processing for Vermonters’ recycling for years to come. It will be built with enough capacity and flexibility to adapt to changes in volume and types of recyclables over the next 30 years. The new materials recovery facility will be better equipped to deal with the vastly diversified packaging formats that didn’t exist in the 20th century.

Chittenden Solid Waste District functions much like a school or water district, only we manage solid waste. As a municipally owned district, we serve the public without profit as a driver.

Because we’re a municipality, we need voter approval for long-term borrowing so that we can finance the new materials recovery facility project. Chittenden Solid Waste District will be seeking voter approval in this year’s general election to borrow no more than $22 million to build the new materials recovery facility.

In 1993, it’s doubtful that anyone could have imagined the variety of packaging that exists in our modern world. Because packaging has changed significantly since then, we are not able to process all of the types of packaging that we would like to. The new materials recovery facility, however, will allow Chittenden Solid Waste District to have the flexibility to adapt to future packaging innovations. And where markets are available, we will also be able to add things like packaging and containers made from black plastic to our list of recyclable items.

The new materials recovery facility will allow us to grow for the next 30 years, with 40% more capacity. Vermonters know that recycling has immense benefits for the environment, the climate, and the economy. Chittenden Solid Waste District’s new materials recovery facility will be able to process up to 70,000 tons (140 million pounds) of recyclables every year. Recycling these materials has significant greenhouse gas reduction benefits, the equivalent of removing 52,500 passenger vehicles from the road and conserving nearly 28 million gallons of gas annually. Recycling these materials saves 634,000 trees from being cut down, every year!

Recycling reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills, conserves natural resources, reduces carbon emissions and creates jobs in the recycling and manufacturing industries. For all of these reasons, Vermonters want to recycle, and they want to recycle more. Building a new materials recovery facility will allow our state to recycle more volume and types of packaging, which means removing more materials from the waste stream and sending less trash to Vermont’s one and only landfill.

The benefits of a new materials recovery facility go beyond protecting the environment and extend to our economy. The new materials recovery facility will replace repetitive, hand-sorting jobs with more diverse, skilled jobs. It will also provide our hard-working team members with a cleaner facility and improved working conditions.

While the new materials recovery facility is an exciting prospect, what is perhaps even more appealing is the fact that this new high-tech facility will be built at no cost to taxpayers. This bond will not increase taxes and Chittenden Solid Waste District will pay back the loan over 25 to 30 years through our operational revenue.

Chittenden Solid Waste District does our best with what we have, but the current facility has us stuck in the past. It is high time we moved into the 21st century and helped the next two generations of Vermonters recycle more. The benefits of a new materials recovery facility are clear. It is a win for Vermonters, our environment, and our economy. I hope you will join Chittenden Solid Waste District in realizing our vision by supporting the new materials recovery facility and voting for the bond in the November general election.

Did you know VTDigger is a nonprofit?

Our journalism is made possible by member donations. If you value what we do, please contribute and help keep this vital resource accessible to all.

Send us your thoughts

VTDigger is now accepting letters to the editor. For information about our guidelines, and access to the letter form, please click here.

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Protect local journalism in Vermont

Summers in Vermont are short and sweet, so we'll be brief. Over the next five days, we are asking for your support to protect and sustain our fearless journalism for Vermont. Our nonprofit reporting takes resources and we can't do it without your help. If you think local journalism is important for Vermonters, please show your support by making a gift that’s right for you today.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Every town should take on a pod village

I live right across from the new location for the temporary shelter in Burlington for the unhoused people of Chittenden County. They need a central location and a safe place to go to get the help they need and get back on their feet. There is not a 100% chance...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Jeff Wennberg: Appeal of Rutland wastewater treatment permit would make things worse

This commentary is by Jeff Wennberg, former commissioner of public works for Rutland and former commissioner of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. I was disappointed to read that the Vermont Natural Resources Council has appealed the new Rutland Wastewater Treatment Plant operating permit. The basis for the appeal — the fact that combined sewer overflows are not regulated through the permit — is wrong on every level.
RUTLAND, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chittenden, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Society
City
Chittenden, VT
VTDigger

Big incentive increase to help weatherize more Vermont homes

Winooski, Vermont – It may be the middle of summer, but Vermont families know winter is always coming. New incentives from Efficiency Vermont that cover up to 75% of a comprehensive home weatherization may help keep thoughts of winter at bay a little longer. Available to income-qualified Vermont households...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Matt Krauss: Shouldn’t Barre have a state senator?

This commentary is by Matt Krauss of Stowe, a happily retired state employee and former Vermont legislator. Montpelier’s 2020 census figure was 8,024. The combined population of Barre City (8,491) and Barre Town (7,923) during the last census was 16,414, over twice the population of Montpelier. I’ve lived in...
BARRE, VT
VTDigger

Vermont Farm Show canceled for 3rd consecutive year

Following pandemic-related cancellations in 2021 and 2022, organizers have again called off the Vermont Farm Show for January 2023. Farmers from across the state and region typically attend the annual trade show, which has been running since the 1930s, to meet with vendors and learn about new industry technology. It’s also a place for agricultural organizations to hold annual meetings and for farmers in different corners of Vermont, New York, New Hampshire, Canada and elsewhere to connect.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Sarah Reeves
Person
Mariah Carey
WCAX

New primary care office opening today in Newport

Man dies in the Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large. Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Burlington’s Old North End Thursday night, the first homicide in the city in two years. 6.5 Million dollar grant goes to Saranac Lake to develop more affordable housing. Updated: 5...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Make-A-Wish Vermont sending top fundraisers ‘Over the Edge’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Make-A-Wish Vermont’s top fundraisers will be going “Over the Edge” Saturday, a high-flying fundraiser to send participants off of the 9th floor of the Marriott Burlington Harbor hotel. The group’s top fundraisers will be letting go and having a bit of fun rappelling...
BURLINGTON, VT
94.9 HOM

These Were New Hampshire’s 20 Least Populated Towns Back in 1950

A recent look into the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire uncovered some information that was quite interesting. For instance, it turns out that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
LIVERMORE, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Recycle
WCAX

Vt. election officials highlight new ‘ballot curing’ process

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s primary election is one month away and so far some 33,000 early and absentee ballots have been requested by voters, and about 4,000 have been signed, sealed, and delivered to be counted on Election Day. During the last primary, thousands of ballots were not counted because of mistakes made by voters, but officials say there’s now a process to fix mistakes.
BARRE, VT
VTDigger

Tom McKone: Jackson Browne, in Burlington July 11, goes all in

This commentary is by Tom McKone of Montpelier, who is a former English teacher, principal and library administrator. There are famous people who — on the side — lend their name to raise money or awareness for some good cause; Jackson Browne is not one of them. From his antinuclear activism since the 1970s, to joining Occupy Wall Street protesters in 2011, to pleading for the oceans today and much more along the way, Browne has always worn his heart on his sleeve.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Always look at TIFs from both sides of the equation

The article by Keith Whitcomb, Killington TIF win is ‘a good day’ (July 2-3 Rutland Herald), contains a lot of feel-good, positive spin — perhaps rightly so — but there is more to the story to consider. Tax increment finance districts have long been used in...
RUTLAND, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Recycling
VTDigger

Residents challenge proposed Wheeler Park development in South Burlington

Residents are concerned that the project would fragment the 110-acre Wheeler Nature Park, violate city and regional comprehensive plans, disturb wildland habitat in a pristine rural setting with scenic views, and defy Act 250 criteria regarding noise, traffic and emissions. Read the story on VTDigger here: Residents challenge proposed Wheeler Park development in South Burlington.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont regulators threaten to revoke license of 32 Walgreens pharmacies

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont regulators are threatening to revoke the license of the 32 Walgreens pharmacies in the state. This comes after a series of alleged violations of regulations that include unplanned pharmacy closures without making provisions for customers to get their prescriptions elsewhere and over scheduling vaccine appointments.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy