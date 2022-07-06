ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Amazon Prime Day is next week: How to spot a deal and avoid scams

By John Matarese
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASKCS_0gWF7XeX00

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is July 12th and 13th, with two days of great deals this year.

But it also brings opportunities for scammers, if you are not careful. And not every deal is the best.

Prime member Megan Allen uses Prime Day to stock up on home goods.

"I usually buy things for around the house, items for decorating, pillowcases and things like that. It's a good deal," she said.

Where to expect the best deals

Besides home goods, Consumer Reports says you can expect big markdowns on Amazon devices like Echos, Ring doorbells, and Amazon Fire TV's.

Based on prior years, CR also expects discounts on smartwatches, robot vacuums, and Instant Pots.

But don't start hunting for deals just yet: Amazon does not announce the deals in advance, and deals change every hour so you have to check back frequently. You must be a Prime member to participate.

Other retailers like Walmart and Target know Prime Day is around the corner, so they're battling for your business by offering their own great deals at the exact same time.

PCMag's Chandra Steele says if you have a particular product in mind, shop around: Don't assume it will be cheapest on Amazon.

"You can look at Target, you can look at Walmart," she said. If you do your shopping this way, it's easy to compare prices and you may find an even better deal.

Watch out for scammers

Steele, however, warns you to be wary of fake Prime day ads, especially on social media.

"Don't click directly from something else because it could be a phishing link," she cautioned. "It could be a deal that doesn't really exist."

Also, she says, be on alert for fake reviews. Steele says short, generalized comments could be a ploy to get you to buy.

"Maybe the review is something overly complimentary," she said, which could mean it is a shill review.

Lastly, Steele says to keep your deliveries safe from porch pirates by choosing an "Amazon Day" when you order, so it all arrives at once, instead of spreading it out over several different days.

"They'll try to ship everything to you on that day," she said, "so you can guarantee that you or someone else will be home on that day."

But if you are at work all week, or away on July vacation, you may want to have your items sent to an Amazon locker or pickup counter near you, so that way, you don't waste your money.

__________________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Consumer Reports#Amazon Locker#Amazon Fire Tv#Instant Pots#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here Are the Best Early Deals in Every Category

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters. The e-commerce giant has announced that the two-day event will take place July 12 and 13, marking a return to its traditional date after delays in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Although last year featured the Prime Day Show (an exclusive Amazon Music event that featured performances by Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi), it doesn’t look like this year’s online deal extravaganza will include a Grammy artist-powered lineup.More from The Hollywood ReporterSponsored: The Best Walmart Deals to...
INTERNET
CNET

Early Prime Day Deals: 83 Best Prime Day Deals Available Now

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Though the announced Prime Day dates are still a few weeks away, the sale is actually well underway at Amazon. It's certainly not unusual for Amazon to kick things off early with many of its first-party devices seeing their prices slashed before the 48-hour event starts, but we're also a bunch of early Prime Day deals popping up from other brands too. With Fourth of July sales also on the horizon, we're only going to see more savings over the coming days and weeks.
SHOPPING
Motley Fool

Amazon Prime Members Are Eligible for a $200 Bonus Offer This Month

If you're planning to shop for any Prime Day deals, this Amazon credit card is a must-have. The Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card is offering a $200 gift card bonus. You receive the gift card instantly to your Amazon account upon approval. Amazon Prime Day is back, with deals running...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

How to get a free $200 Amazon gift card to spend on Prime Day 2022

As if Amazon’s Prime Day deals weren’t already enough, now Amazon is offering customers the opportunity to earn a $200 Amazon gift card that can be used to turn Prime Day purchases into total freebies. Right now through July 29, customers who choose to sign up for the...
SHOPPING
Mashed

The Free Perk Sam's Club Is Ending

Since its founding in 1983, members-only warehouse chain Sam's Club has grown into one of the most successful retailers in the United States, with nearly 600 locations across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Like its rival Costco, Sam's Club is well-known for offering shoppers great deals on bulk groceries, electronics, and other household items, along with special perks like fuel discounts and access to its tire center.
RETAIL
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy