ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Critics in FL condemn U.S. Supreme Court ruling that hinders action on climate

By Laura Cassels
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vkpxB_0gWF7Paj00
Climate-induced weather disasters include record wildfires in the West, record-setting heat waves and droughts, and aggressive hurricanes. Here, smoke plumes and hurricane clouds are visible at once. Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

Organizations and lawmakers at the forefront of climate action in weather-sensitive Florida are among critics condemning the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last week that slashes the federal government’s ability to restrict power-plant pollution that fuels climate change.

Regulated industries in Florida and Florida’s Republican members of Congress were less vocal after the ruling than before it.

“By hamstringing the EPA’s [U.S. Environmental Protection Agency] ability to reduce pollution, the Supreme Court is endangering public health so it can give fossil-fuel corporations another handout, brought to you by the extreme, court-packing Republicans who are also blocking clean energy legislation in Congress,” said U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat and chair of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, in a written statement issued on behalf of the committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFUCa_0gWF7Paj00
A Sunrise Movement climate activist demonstrates at a town hall meeting in 2019. Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

“As Justice [Elena] Kagan underscores in her dissent, Congress granted the EPA the authority to respond to the most pressing environmental challenge of our time — and the court is wrong to dilute this power at the request of polluters and their Republican allies,” Castor said.

Associated Industries of Florida, which includes large companies regulated by the EPA, did not respond to a request for comment.

But as a member of the National Manufacturers Association, AIF did co-author a June 29 letter to President Joe Biden urging him not to favor clean energy over fossil fuels but instead support all energy sources and to prioritize distribution of $2.5 billion in federal infrastructure funds for modernization of the nation’s power grid.

“Your administration can streamline permitting processes for all energy sources as well as critical minerals, materials, and chemicals. This includes committing to on- and offshore energy production and mining on federal lands and waters to ensure reliable sources of fuels and minerals,” the letter says, in part.

An all-of-the-above approach

“We have long supported an all-of-the-above energy approach, but renewable energy sources alone are incapable of meeting the demand created by increasing electrification. DOE [the U.S. Department of Energy] and North American Electric Reliability Corp. experts predict that existing fossil and nuclear generation, which produces more than two-thirds of our nation’s electricity, will be critical to power generation for decades to come,” it continues.

AIF President and CEO Tom Feeney also opposed the Clean Power Plan to reduce greenhouse gases when it was proposed under President Barack Obama.

“AIF and its members oppose the new proposed standards that the EPA would like to place on existing power plants. These new, onerous regulations will weigh down businesses and make it more difficult for them to expand here in Florida and across our nation,” Feeney said in a June 2, 2014, statement.

“Affordability and reliability must continue to guide the evaluation of all potential energy sources. As a Florida affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers, AIF believes there are more cost-effective and sustainable solutions to create energy efficiency and conservation.”

The Clean Power Plan, challenged in court and never implemented, aimed to zero out carbon emissions from power plants by 2035 and cut emissions nationwide in half by 2100.

Florida Republican U.S. senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott joined in filing court briefs opposing the EPA having such regulatory power over the industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fOI24_0gWF7Paj00
Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted at sunrise. When burned, oil, coal and natural gas emit greenhouse gases that accumulate in the atmosphere and cause Earth’s climate to change. Credit: Getty Images

Without mentioning clean energy or climate change, Rubio commented on the ruling Thursday in this statement: “Congress writes the laws, not government agencies. The Supreme Court is sending a strong signal to unelected bureaucrats throughout the federal government to stop reaching beyond their legislative mandate. It is long overdue.”

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, Rep. Lois Frankel, and other Florida Democrats in Congress filed court briefs in support of the EPA and the Clean Power Plan.

The court said Congress empowered the EPA to narrowly regulate the emissions of individual power plants, not establish sweeping industry-wide caps on carbon emissions.

Upper limit on rising heat and flooding

Florida’s largest utility company, Florida Power and Light Co., owned by NextEra, said the ruling has no effect on it because the company has pledged to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions regardless whether federal regulators require it.

“Earlier this year, NextEra Energy, the parent company of Florida Power & Light Company, announced Real Zero, the most ambitious carbon emissions reduction goal ever set by an energy producer — committing to eliminate carbon emissions from the company’s operations by no later than 2045,” said FPL spokesperson Lisa Paul, in a written response to questions.

“The ruling by the Supreme Court does not affect our current plan or detailed blueprint we’ve laid out to achieve this industry-leading goal.”

The response did not disclose FPL’s viewpoint on the Supreme Court ruling.

Susan Glickman, a consultant to the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy and director of Florida Clinicians for Climate Action, said it is alarming that power companies will be more autonomous in choosing whether to convert to clean energy.

Without federal oversight, and because the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has long rebuffed clean-energy plans at the state and local levels, Glickman said, “Floridians will suffer.”

“Florida’s economy and our very lives are at risk with heat stress, disease-carrying insects, rising sea levels, infrastructure damage, as well as diminished agricultural productivity. Insurance rates are skyrocketing with more extreme weather. Electric bills are through the roof because Florida utilities largely fuel power plants with out-of-state methane gas. These are impacts of a warming climate and it will only get worse,” Glickman said in a prepared statement.

“The state must recognize there is an upper limit to the heat and sea rise that the state can withstand and still thrive,” Glickman continued. “The only way to combat this is to limit pollution by reducing energy waste and using renewable resources to power our lives. In the end, we will save money and stop climate change from becoming catastrophic.”

The Florida chapters of Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity pointed to national statements by those organizations, both condemning the ruling as an attack on the EPA’s authority to prevent pollution and a life-threatening setback in the fight against dangerous climate change.

They said the ruling does not eviscerate the EPA’s authority but hinders it — and that it sets a precedent for possibly weakening other federal regulatory agencies.

‘Huge step forward in judicial activism’

Florida state Sen. Lori Berman, a Palm Beach Democrat who for years has sponsored climate-action legislation — including boosts for rooftop solar for public schools — disregarded by the Republican legislative majority, called the court’s opinion troubling on multiple fronts.

“It’s very disturbing that the Supreme Court has taken such a huge step forward in judicial activism. To say that the EPA cannot regulate greenhouse gases is a tremendous backward step for us in the war against climate change, especially living in a state such as Florida. It’s going to have very strong negative impacts on our state,” Berman said, citing sea-level rise among the climate-related hazards undeniably worsening here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nY4xQ_0gWF7Paj00
Solar panels generate clean energy. Credit: Florida Power & Light, 2022

“We’ve tried for years to put in place renewable energy goals in Florida and limits on carbon emissions by certain dates, and that legislation doesn’t get any hearings in the Florida Legislature,” Berman said. She expressed hope that utility companies promising to convert to clean energy such as solar in Florida and the Southeast will not be dissuaded by the Supreme Court ruling.

Frequently a sponsor of climate-action legislation in the state House of Representatives, Orlando Democrat Anna Eskamani blasted fossil-fuel companies and their allies for fighting efforts to sustain Earth’s climate, which international scientists say is near the tipping point for catastrophic overheating.

The latest report by the International Panel on Climate Change, described as a “code red for humanity,” concluded that time is running short to hold average global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a critical threshold for irreversible climate damage. The IPCC, a consortium of scientists from around the world, documents real-time evidence of climate change — from massive wildfires to melting glaciers and sea-level rise — and insists greenhouse gas emissions must fall drastically by 2030 to forestall the worst consequences of altering the planet’s climate.

Eskamani blamed the crisis on the fossil-fuel industry and the political/financial sway it holds on elected officials.

“This is a devastating decision, a huge loss for planet Earth and in large part due to the destructive influence of fossil-fuel companies and utilities in America,” Eskamani said in a press statement.

“It was the Republican Attorneys General Association that has led the legal assault on the EPA, and they are heavily funded by special interests including fossil-fuel-burning utilities. It’s disgusting that these companies wield so much influence in America.”

Florida’s Republican attorney general, Ashley Moody, is not among those who fought the EPA in this case.

No statewide goals

Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Nikki Fried, whose department includes the state Office of Energy, said Florida is ground zero for climate damage and pointed to her office’s attempts to address climate pollution since the Republican-controlled Legislature has not. Those include setting statewide renewable-energy goals and backing related legislation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VuIi_0gWF7Paj00
Neighborhood flooding in Fort Lauderdale after a rainstorm is a common occurrence, as coastal and inland flooding worsens. Credit: Jillian Cain/Getty Images, 2020

The Legislature has approved money since 2021 to help Florida cities armor against flooding but has passed no laws to convert to clean energy. In fact, it went the opposite direction in 2021 by blocking cities with clean-energy goals from excluding fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas from their communities.

“We’re in a race against time to minimize and avoid the host of calamities that will ensue if we fail to act on climate change. Florida is ground zero for climate change. We are already seeing more destructive storms, extreme heat, and sea-level rise,” Fried said.

“It’s up to all of us to mitigate these impacts, which is why I’ve proposed one of the boldest climate change mitigation plans in Florida’s history as well as setting new statewide renewable energy goals [to increase clean energy] used by the state on an incremental basis until reaching 100 percent by 2050.”

U.S. Rep. Val Demings an Orlando Democrat, said in a statement, “We cannot continue to allow our air and water to be polluted by big corporations putting their profits before the health of Florida families. I will continue to work to protect clean air and clean water for Florida, to combat climate change, grow green jobs, and build a better future for the next generation.”

Sen. Berman said opportunities to save Earth’s climate through law-making are slipping away as the U.S. Supreme Court — the majority appointed by Republican presidents, including three by Donald Trump — overturns precedents such as Roe v. Wade and weakens federal regulatory authority.

“I can’t stress enough, with all the Supreme Court decisions, how important it is for people to vote, and for people to vote Democrat because we seem to be the only ones concerned about climate change, about reproductive health care, about separation of church and state. So voting is the only option at this point, given what’s going on this country,” Berman said.

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Congress roiled by U.S. Supreme Court decision revoking abortion rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Republicans in Congress were jubilant at the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning decades of precedent to revoke a constitutional right to an abortion. Democrats were equally despondent about what they called an extremist decision that revoked a long-held right and represented an attack on women’s autonomy. The party-line reaction hints at how lawmakers will approach […] The post Congress roiled by U.S. Supreme Court decision revoking abortion rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis on Jan. 6 panel: ‘Why are they constantly beating this dead horse?’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday dismissed the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee’s revelations about Donald Trump’s role in attempting to subvert the 2020 presidential election as an attempt to divert the public from inflation and other problems. In public hearings that began last week, the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on […] The post DeSantis on Jan. 6 panel: ‘Why are they constantly beating this dead horse?’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Supreme Court curbs federal power to regulate greenhouse gases, in blow to Biden

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday the Environmental Protection Agency does not have the authority to regulate greenhouse gases as pollutants, siding with a group of Republican attorneys general and coal companies in a major blow to the executive branch’s power to curb climate change. The opinion was a victory for the Republican-led states that […] The post U.S. Supreme Court curbs federal power to regulate greenhouse gases, in blow to Biden appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Government
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Feeney
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Lori Berman
Person
Kathy Castor
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Supreme Court expands gun rights in striking down New York concealed carry law

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York law that made it illegal to carry a firearm in public without showing a special need for protection. The court ruled that the state’s concealed carry law violates the 14th Amendment of the Constitution — a major decision that expands the Second […] The post U.S. Supreme Court expands gun rights in striking down New York concealed carry law appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Florida Legislature#Electric Power#Nextera Energy#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Republicans#Democrat#Associated Industries#Aif
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Supreme Court overturns right to abortion in landmark decision

Quality Journalism for Critical Times This story was updated at about 3:30 p.m. and clarified the ruling. WASHINGTON —The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established abortion as a constitutional right. The decision by five of the Court’s nine justices will allow each state to set its own abortion laws, leading to a patchwork of […] The post U.S. Supreme Court overturns right to abortion in landmark decision appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Ban on hand-held signs very likely violates First Amendment, U.S. appeals court rules

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A Fort Myers Beach street preacher is entitled to an injunction against a town ordinance that prohibits the display of portable signs, a federal appeals court has ruled, citing the First Amendment. A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit concluded that, even though the ordinance doesn’t discriminate against […] The post Ban on hand-held signs very likely violates First Amendment, U.S. appeals court rules appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Florida Phoenix

Iowa Supreme Court erases state constitutional right to abortion

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Iowa Supreme Court found there is no state constitutional right to an abortion, reversing a previous decision in a ruling Friday. The decision leaves Iowa open to an abortion ban or heightened restrictions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns federal protections in a ruling expected in the coming weeks. The new interpretation of abortion […] The post Iowa Supreme Court erases state constitutional right to abortion appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IOWA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Effects of gun violence on kids probed by U.S. Senate committee

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday examined the public health effect gun violence has on children. “Guns are killing our kids at a devastating rate,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chair of the committee, said in his opening statement. The hearing followed the May 24 mass school shooting in which 19 children and […] The post Effects of gun violence on kids probed by U.S. Senate committee appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate moves forward on gun safety legislation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Senate is poised to pass a bipartisan bill later this week that could become the most comprehensive federal gun safety legislation in years, including billions in new mental health funding. Senators on a procedural vote late Tuesday agreed 64-34 to start debate on the gun control bill, which would also have to be passed by […] The post U.S. Senate moves forward on gun safety legislation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
BUFFALO, NY
Florida Phoenix

In Florida, the future of abortion really lies in hands of the state Supreme Court

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has had its say on abortion access, activists and political figures on both sides of that issue are turning their eyes to the Florida Supreme Court. That’s because of a 1989 ruling by the court establishing that the right to privacy contained in the Florida Constitution includes the right […] The post In Florida, the future of abortion really lies in hands of the state Supreme Court appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Congress sends Biden historic gun safety legislation, with GOP support

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Congress on Friday cleared the most comprehensive federal gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years, a bipartisan package that will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature. In a 65-33  vote, the bill, comprising eight provisions, passed the U.S. Senate late Thursday. The House on Friday joined, approving the Senate’s […] The post Congress sends Biden historic gun safety legislation, with GOP support appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Supreme Court screw-up shackles the EPA on climate change

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The main thing I remember about that day at the U.S. Supreme Court was how cold it felt. A couple of inches of snow had fallen that January morning in 1984, but the real chill was in the court’s marble halls. This was back when newspapers had money to spend. The Pensacola News Journal paid […] The post U.S. Supreme Court screw-up shackles the EPA on climate change appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy