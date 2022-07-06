ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

History comes alive: What you need to know about Easton’s Heritage Day

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Easton was one of three places where the Declaration of Independence was first read, by Robert Levers, on July 8, 1776.

Every year the city marks that moment in history with Easton Heritage Day, which returns to the downtown, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event:

The basics

What is it? The free, full-day family festival showcases local history and heritage, with reenactment events, activities for kids, musical performances and a fireworks display over the Forks of the Delaware.

Where can I park?

The city is offering $10 flat-rate parking in the Pine Street Garage and the Third Street Garage all day. Metered parking on the streets will be very limited given street closures for Heritage Day. See a map of Easton’s garages and lots.

Don’t miss these events

Head to Heritage Stage (Centre Square and North Third Street) to start off the day with these can’t-miss events:

11:30 a.m.: The Bachmann Players will perform, giving historical context to the reading of the Declaration of Independence. Pieces include a reading of the King’s Proclamation against Treason and Sedition, as well as Thomas Paine reading from his famous pamphlet demanding independence, Common Sense.

11:55 a.m.: Historical parade from Bachmann House to Centre Square stage

Noon: Reading of the Declaration of Independence

Fun for history buffs

Take a walking tour of the historic downtown with State Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Northampton. Tours meet at the Information Tent in Centre Square and leave at 2 and 4 p.m. (each tour is about 1 to 1.5 hours)

Visit the Sigal Museum from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission will be free but you can pick up a $5 wristband for access to all historic structures.

The 1753 Bachmann Publick House (169 Northampton St.) will be open for tours from 1 to 6 p.m. “John Adams” (portrayed by Christopher Black of the Bachmann Players) will be on hand to discuss the revolutionary politics of 1776 at 2 and 3 p.m.

More tours: https://heritageday.org/tours/

Demos, re-enactors and more

Heritage Day will have a host of re-enactors groups, as well as demonstrations you can watch and learn more about including Blacksmithing, flax-linen making, glass-blowing, tinsmithing, quill and brush (on paper), quill writing and a pottery-demo with Smartivities Showcase.

The Second Saturday Spinners will also be on hand. They are a local fiber arts group, founded as a knowledge-sharing community of spinners, knitters and weavers.

Family fun

Heritage Day is always a great event for families, packed with things to do for kids. Here’s just a sample:

Games and activities such as Jacob’s Ladder, Ball and Cup and Game of Graces, as well as crafts such as pennant flags and clothespin dolls (host by Sigal Museum at the Dunkin Quad/Centre Square)

Check out 19th-century toys and a giant puzzle of the D&L Corridor hosted by the D&L and National Canal Museum. The museum is also offering free admission and $5 boat rides during Heritage Day. (Dunkin Quadrant)

Check out the Family Fun Zone on the east side of Northampton Street, which will have games and activities until 9 p.m.

Pick up your hard hat and get a photo taken with some of the city’s trucks and equipment (on North Third Street)

Music, performances

Just some of the highlights from the schedule:

Heritage Stage

  • 12:45 p.m. The SwingTime Dolls
  • 3:40 p.m. Drew Velting, singer-songwriter and accomplished roots-oriented musician
  • 4:45 p.m. Lenape Nation of Lehigh Valley Drum Circle

Star-Spangled Stage

  • 12:30 p.m. Silas Powell Band, featuring 18-year-old Silas Powell, who plays mandolin as well as fiddle, guitar, and banjo
  • 2:20 p.m. Alex Radus Quintet (a mix of Americana, swing, blues, folk and more)
  • 4:20 p.m. Hector Rosado Orchestra (Latin music)
  • 7 p.m. A Few Good Men of PA – An Easton area band who plays a variety of feel-good music from the ‘70s, ‘80s,’ 90s and current hits

Tasty eats and more

All that history and fun will definitely make you hungry. Here’s just a glimpse at the vendors and the menu lined up:

Atomic Hog: Pulled pork sandwich, Angus beef brisket (Texas-style), pork baby back ribs, homemade mac and cheese, baked beans (with burnt ends), Spanish rice and black beans (Cuban style). cole slaw, collard greens, cornbread, water, soda, and Gatorade

Betty’s Old Fashioned: Lemonade, limeade, orangeade, strawberry lemonade, sweet tea, Arnold Palmer, caramel apples, strawberry shortcake

Island Noodles: Soba noodles, veggies, island sauce (vegan), Island Noodles with Teriyaki chicken

Tierra de Fuego: Empanadas. pan de queso, guacamole and chips

More info

heritageday.org/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Things to do: Easton Heritage Day

Continue to celebrate the history of our country with reenactment events, activities for kids, live music, and a fireworks display over the Delaware River when Easton Heritage Day returns 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 10 at Easton’s Centre Square. The annual festival commemorates that Easton was one of...
EASTON, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Summer happenings in Bucks County

With summer officially underway, there’s much to do in Bucks County during these warm-weather months. A full list of events and activities is below. Rent a solo or two-person tube at Bucks County River Country and sign up for a two-, three- or four-hour tubing experience down the Delaware River. Pack snacks and sunscreen for an adventurous day. If you’re going with friends, bring a long rope to tie your tubes together so that you don’t float away from each other. Visit rivercountry.net.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. APARTMENT BUILDING: 5007 Freemansburg Ave., Bethlehem Township. A proposed three-story, 26-unit apartment building across from the CVS store near the Freemansburg/Wagner Drive intersection needs a zoning change before...
ECONOMY
Pocono Update

Cannabis Festival to Come to The Poconos

Amongst all the festivals that make their way to the Poconos, one that might be particularly eye-catching to some is the Pocono Canna Fest. Hosted by CannaMedShows, the Pocono Canna Fest will take place July 30th from 10 am to 6 pm and July 31st from 10 am to 4 pm at 570 Fairground Road, Gilbert, PA 18331. According to CannaMedShows, the Pocono Canna Fest will be their largest event to date. Consisting of four medical marijuana dispensaries, three headliner bands, free special events including goat yoga, live glass blowing with custom pipes, a Reiki sound bath, and more. CannaMedShows has over 150 nationwide and exclusive vendors and offers on-site medical marijuana certifications at all of their venues. The Pocono Canna Fest will offer on-site camping and is pet friendly.
GILBERT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Easton, PA
Government
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: Sand Sculptures At Peddler’s Village Bring The Beach To Bucks County

NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) — It’s SummerFest Friday on CBS3. From shopping to dining, there is always plenty to do at Peddler’s Village. But how about a little bit of the beach in Bucks County. Master sand sculptors have created some incredible designs all around the village just in time for summer. At first glance, one would think you’d taken a trip down the Jersey shore. But these sand sculptures are nestled between colonial-style shops, and along winding brick walkways. This is Peddler’s Village in Bucks County. “Bringing the beach to Bucks County is, is magical,” Joseph Albert, the festival and event director, said. And...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

What to Eat at the 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party

Join us once again to celebrate our 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley winners at our annual (and open to the public!) Best of the Lehigh Valley Party on Thursday, July 21st from 7-10 p.m. at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown (formerly the Holiday Inn Breinigsville). Is there anything better...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Your Future Second Home Outside Albrightsville

A former fly-fishing club next to Hickory Run State Park is being transformed into 58 huge homesites in a one-of-a-kind luxury resort community. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. In the mountains of Carbon County, about 10 miles north...
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Game enthusiasts prepare to open urban-style cafe in downtown Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Two Easton residents are turning their passion for playing board games into a business. Neighbors Mik Matiss and Barbara Vasconez will open Punch Out Games later this year at 161 Northampton St. That downtown spot was once the site of a Thai restaurant. Their goal is to...
EASTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
Person
Thomas Paine
Person
John Adams
WFMZ-TV Online

8-story, full-service hotel in Easton to feature Delaware River views, cave, penthouse

EASTON, Pa. – A proposed eight-story hotel on South Delaware Drive received unanimous conditional preliminary approval Wednesday night from the Easton Planning Commission. Developer Terry Briggs of Chester Franklin Group LLC is proposing the 108-room "Grand Riverview Hotel" to be located on the river corridor at 289-303 S. Delaware Drive, near Route 611 and Ann Street. The plan was first introduced over four years ago.
EASTON, PA
lvpnews.com

Board inks approval on new tattoo signage

Alexis Kovacs was granted a certificate of appropriateness for her signage proposal for 77 W. Broad St., Unit 17C from the Historical and Architectural Review Board at the June 1 meeting held at the Rotunda. The double-sided hanging sign for Electric Cheetah Tattoos measures 36 by 24 inches. The lettering...
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local History#Good Music#Vegan#Easton Heritage Day#Bachmann House#State
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus pizza restaurant to close permanently

EMMAUS, Pa. - Joe's Pizza II will close July 17, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page. The 578 Chestnut St. restaurant has been open for 15 years according to the Facebook post. In addition to pizza, its menu includes cheese steaks, cold sandwiches and pasta. No specific reason was...
EMMAUS, PA
NJ.com

Family-owned ice creamery to expand, opening 3rd N.J. spot

Stack Creamery, a family-owned ice cream shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The Westwood-based ice creamery is expanding to Morris County, the company told NJ Advance Media. Stack Creamery is opening its third location at 48 Washington St. in Morristown. The new shop will replace former coin dealer Postmark. The...
WESTWOOD, NJ
sauconsource.com

Fun (Half) Day Trips: Bucks County’s Nockamixon Cliffs

If you think it’s necessary to travel hundreds of miles to stand under cliffs that tower several hundred feet in the sky, think again. The Nockamixon Cliffs along the Delaware River south of Kintnersville are an impressive natural wonder that is also close to home. The cliffs aren’t particularly...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
buckscountyherald.com

Recipe of the Week: Plenty of blueberries at local farms

Color July blue for the outstanding blueberry crop at local farms. The strawberry crop was late and not as tasty as in previous years thanks to a cold, wet spring. But farms that grow blueberries are reporting there is plenty of the antioxidant-rich fruit this season. You can pick your...
PRINCETON, NJ
thevalleyledger.com

Via of the Lehigh Valley Announced Staff Promotions and Additions

BETHLEHEM, PA (June 30, 2022) – Via of the Lehigh Valley is pleased to announce a staff promotion and one addition. Alivia Sinko is promoted to the Director of Community Employment. In this role, Sinko will continue to develop and maintain a culture that continuously promotes the employability of people with disabilities. The Community Employment Program provides employment opportunities based on each person’s aspirations interests, needs and skills. Sinko has been with Via for six years and holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master’s degree from Easton Stroudsburg University.
BUSINESS
DELCO.Today

Jersey Shore Estate with Ocean Views from Every Room — ‘Most Talked-About House in Past 23 Years’ — Hits Market

Countless Chester County residents flock to the Jersey Shore every year in the summer. If you’re one of them, and vacationing in the vicinity of Long Beach Island, you’ll want to check out a 9,000-square-foot estate that just hit the market. It boasts an ice cream parlor, butterfly habitat, and koi pond, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy