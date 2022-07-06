History comes alive: What you need to know about Easton’s Heritage Day

Easton was one of three places where the Declaration of Independence was first read, by Robert Levers, on July 8, 1776.

Every year the city marks that moment in history with Easton Heritage Day, which returns to the downtown, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event:

The basics

What is it? The free, full-day family festival showcases local history and heritage, with reenactment events, activities for kids, musical performances and a fireworks display over the Forks of the Delaware.

Where can I park?

The city is offering $10 flat-rate parking in the Pine Street Garage and the Third Street Garage all day. Metered parking on the streets will be very limited given street closures for Heritage Day. See a map of Easton’s garages and lots.

Don’t miss these events

Head to Heritage Stage (Centre Square and North Third Street) to start off the day with these can’t-miss events:

11:30 a.m.: The Bachmann Players will perform, giving historical context to the reading of the Declaration of Independence. Pieces include a reading of the King’s Proclamation against Treason and Sedition, as well as Thomas Paine reading from his famous pamphlet demanding independence, Common Sense.

11:55 a.m.: Historical parade from Bachmann House to Centre Square stage

Noon: Reading of the Declaration of Independence

Fun for history buffs

Take a walking tour of the historic downtown with State Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Northampton. Tours meet at the Information Tent in Centre Square and leave at 2 and 4 p.m. (each tour is about 1 to 1.5 hours)

Visit the Sigal Museum from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission will be free but you can pick up a $5 wristband for access to all historic structures.

The 1753 Bachmann Publick House (169 Northampton St.) will be open for tours from 1 to 6 p.m. “John Adams” (portrayed by Christopher Black of the Bachmann Players) will be on hand to discuss the revolutionary politics of 1776 at 2 and 3 p.m.

More tours: https://heritageday.org/tours/

Demos, re-enactors and more

Heritage Day will have a host of re-enactors groups, as well as demonstrations you can watch and learn more about including Blacksmithing, flax-linen making, glass-blowing, tinsmithing, quill and brush (on paper), quill writing and a pottery-demo with Smartivities Showcase.

The Second Saturday Spinners will also be on hand. They are a local fiber arts group, founded as a knowledge-sharing community of spinners, knitters and weavers.

Family fun

Heritage Day is always a great event for families, packed with things to do for kids. Here’s just a sample:

Games and activities such as Jacob’s Ladder, Ball and Cup and Game of Graces, as well as crafts such as pennant flags and clothespin dolls (host by Sigal Museum at the Dunkin Quad/Centre Square)

Check out 19th-century toys and a giant puzzle of the D&L Corridor hosted by the D&L and National Canal Museum. The museum is also offering free admission and $5 boat rides during Heritage Day. (Dunkin Quadrant)

Check out the Family Fun Zone on the east side of Northampton Street, which will have games and activities until 9 p.m.

Pick up your hard hat and get a photo taken with some of the city’s trucks and equipment (on North Third Street)

Music, performances

Just some of the highlights from the schedule:

Heritage Stage

12:45 p.m. The SwingTime Dolls

The SwingTime Dolls 3:40 p.m. Drew Velting, singer-songwriter and accomplished roots-oriented musician

Drew Velting, singer-songwriter and accomplished roots-oriented musician 4:45 p.m. Lenape Nation of Lehigh Valley Drum Circle

Star-Spangled Stage

12:30 p.m. Silas Powell Band, featuring 18-year-old Silas Powell, who plays mandolin as well as fiddle, guitar, and banjo

Silas Powell Band, featuring 18-year-old Silas Powell, who plays mandolin as well as fiddle, guitar, and banjo 2:20 p.m. Alex Radus Quintet (a mix of Americana, swing, blues, folk and more)

Alex Radus Quintet (a mix of Americana, swing, blues, folk and more) 4:20 p.m. Hector Rosado Orchestra (Latin music)

Hector Rosado Orchestra (Latin music) 7 p.m. A Few Good Men of PA – An Easton area band who plays a variety of feel-good music from the ‘70s, ‘80s,’ 90s and current hits

Tasty eats and more

All that history and fun will definitely make you hungry. Here’s just a glimpse at the vendors and the menu lined up:

Atomic Hog: Pulled pork sandwich, Angus beef brisket (Texas-style), pork baby back ribs, homemade mac and cheese, baked beans (with burnt ends), Spanish rice and black beans (Cuban style). cole slaw, collard greens, cornbread, water, soda, and Gatorade

Betty’s Old Fashioned: Lemonade, limeade, orangeade, strawberry lemonade, sweet tea, Arnold Palmer, caramel apples, strawberry shortcake

Island Noodles: Soba noodles, veggies, island sauce (vegan), Island Noodles with Teriyaki chicken

Tierra de Fuego: Empanadas. pan de queso, guacamole and chips

More info

heritageday.org/