A Vandalia man faces charges Felony Charges of Forgery and Theft in Fayette County Court. 25 year old Adam J. Lange is facing two felony counts. In Count I, the charge is Forgery. Information on the charge states that Lange is alleged to have taken a check to Land of Lincoln Credit Union made payable to him off of another individual’s account made out in the amount of $750.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO