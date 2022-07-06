ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Shooting leaves one dead in New London

By Greg Smith
 3 days ago

New London — A man was killed late Tuesday in a shooting that occurred in the area of Colman and West Pleasant streets, police said.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim, pending notification to the man’s family.

The shooting was reported through 911 calls at 10:35 p.m. and police, in a statement, said officers arrived at the scene to find the man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The shooting victim was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

The incident does not appear to be a random act, but police said the investigation remains active. A vehicle suspected to be involved in the incident was seized by police and towed from the scene of the crime.

New London Police Captain Matthew Galante said Wednesday that the investigation is in its early stages and more information would be released when it is available.

On Wednesday, there was little evidence of a shooting in the densely populated neighborhoods in the area. Blockades that had been set up at the ends of Lincoln Avenue and Fuller Street are now moved to the sides of the roads. There was a balled up pile of yellow crime scene ribbon in a trash receptacle off Colman Street.

An employee at a gas station at the corner of Colman Street and Walden Avenue said area roads were still closed to traffic when he arrived at work at 5 a.m. but opened about an hour later. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, some residents received a voicemails through an alert system warning them to avoid the area of Colman Street, between Walden Avenue and Ashcraft Road.

Anyone with information on Tuesday’s shooting is encouraged to contact police detectives at 860-447-1481 or provide anonymous information by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411.

Tuesday’s shooting comes just days after a 19-year-old walked into Lawrence + Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to one of his lower extremities. That happened on Thursday. The victim, whose last known address is in North Carolina, was treated and released. The location of the shooting is part of the ongoing investigation.

