Debbie Reynolds' Harrowing Abortion Story Resurfaces: 'Died Inside Of Me'

By Emma Nolan
 3 days ago
The legendary actress, who died in 2016, explained how doctors initially refused her an abortion when the fetus she was carrying died during her...

Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
EW.com

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares abortion experience while condemning Roe v. Wade reversal

Meadow Walker opened up about her own abortion experience after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The 23-year-old daughter of late actor Paul Walker revealed she had an abortion at the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, calling it a "very private and personal experience" — "the way it should be" — as she condemned the Supreme Court's decision in an Instagram post shared Saturday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'The baby died inside of me... then it poisoned me': Resurfaced 1989 video of actress Debbie Reynolds recounting how she almost DIED by being forced to carry a stillborn to term goes viral in wake of Roe v. Wade reversal

A resurfaced video of Debbie Reynolds recounting the harrowing story about her baby dying inside of her and her having to carry the stillborn child to term has gone viral in the wake of the Supreme Court's recent overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling. The late actress opened up...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘My Abortion Saved My Life’: Halsey Talks Roe v. Wade, Motherhood in New Essay

Halsey has been a strong advocate for abortion rights, supporting the right to choose in May when the threat of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade loomed and defending their right to speak on it during their concerts. Now, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Halsey is candidly opening up about her own abortion experiences in a new essay for Vogue.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Chicago

Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park parade massacre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We heard Thursday night from the husband of Katherine Goldstein – one of the seven people killed in the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park. Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Craig Goldstein said his wife died right in front of their daughter Cassie's eyes. "They were running, and Katie dropped to the ground. Cassie hid behind a garbage can and leaned out, and she said – she said, 'Mom, I love you,' and with that, Katie closed her eyes and she stopped breathing," Craig Goldstein said, "and it's important to my daughter to think that Katie heard her." Craig Goldstein said he was at home at the time of the shooting, but found his wife a few hours later. He added that from their first date, his life had been a fairtyale.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
TODAY.com

Katharine McPhee shares intimate photo of baby with husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee is soaking up all her time with her baby boy. The singer, husband David Foster and their 1-year-old son, Rennie, have been spending some family time together in Italy. On what appeared to be one of their last days before returning to the U.S., McPhee, 38, shared an intimate photo of her little one nuzzling up against her.
CELEBRITIES
