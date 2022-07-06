ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Bill O'Reilly 'Speechless' At Suggestion of Tucker Carlson For President

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly has scoffed at the idea that Tucker Carlson could run in the Republican Party primaries for 2024.

Newsmax host Eric Bolling was met with several seconds of silence when he asked O'Reilly about the prospect of Carlson throwing his hat in the ring for a presidential run.

"Speechless," Bolling said on his show, The Balance, to break the pause and to describe O'Reilly's response. O'Reilly then said, "You want me to reply to that, Bolling?" Or is this a flight of fancy on your part?"

"Look, if Mr. Carlson wants to leave his extremely lucrative position at Fox News and run for president, then more power to him," said O'Reilly on Tuesday.

"But there isn't a chance in hell that, number one, he will do it, and number two, that he could succeed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C09Wa_0gWF4m3B00
This split image shows Fox News host Tucker Carlson (left) and former anchor at the network, Bill O'Reilly. O'Reilly told Newsmax that there "isn't a chance in hell" that Carlson could run for president in 2024. Getty Images

There had previously been speculation that Carlson, who had once been Fox News colleagues with O'Reilly, might stand a good chance should he consider a White House run.

This idea gained traction following a piece by Politico two years ago on discussions around "Carlson 2024", suggesting the Fox host - who is a darling of the right - could stand a chance in the GOP primaries. Carlson has dismissed speculation that he would consider a presidential run.

O'Reilly, who left Fox News in 2017 after a string of sexual misconduct lawsuits, told Newsmax that he believed he would back former President Donald Trump to win the GOP primaries should he choose to run again.

He said that Trump "does want to run for president, has enough money to do it, and would be the odds-on favorite to win if he does."

Last week, The New York Times reported that Trump was going to announce a bid for 2024 perhaps as early as this month. This could help deflect attention from the damaging revelations of the January 6 committee into the U.S. Capitol riots carried out by his supporters. It could also capitalize on waning support for President Joe Biden, following a Harvard-Harris Poll that showed over 70 percent of Americans do not want him to run in 2024.

However, the paper said that stopping Trump from declaring early would be campaign finance laws which could restrict his fundraising. O'Reilly referred to this as one of the factors that Trump would be weighing up.

O'Reilly also said Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis was a top contender for the GOP primary but said it would be "foolish" to try to "primary Trump."

"He's going to get reelected in Florida in November," O'Reilly said of DeSantis, "He's a relatively young man, four years is not a long period of time in politics."

Comments / 35

aly and family
3d ago

Whoever runs should have impeccable moral standards which back in the day if they had a divorce or a checkered past they wouldn't make it. The anything goes mentalities have gotten us into the mess were in now.

Reply(1)
20
POP!
3d ago

excuse me sorry, but is the Anger channel,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, I mean fox entertainment Network regurgitating again hope it's fair & balanced the first Question on the Anger channel resume " have you grab anybody by the Kitty -cat? 2nd Question " have you thought about grabbing anyone by the Kitty -cat? if you answered yes , please move on the next Questions your looking good 🤠

Reply(3)
9
Lois Randle
2d ago

if he ran, he would win!!! Republicans have stripped soo many of our voting rights all but guaranteeing one of them will win!!! even though not a single Republican is decent n worthy of being president!!!!

Reply(2)
6
