BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday an Alert Day due to heavy rain and possible flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for parts of Maryland from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon. Rainfall totals could exceed 3 or 4 inches in some locations, while totals for other isolated areas could reach as high as 5 or 6 inches. This amount of rain, especially anything over 2 to 3 inches can fall within a one-hour window, will cause flash flooding wherever it occurs. Models suggest this might be south of Baltimore and on the lower Eastern...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO