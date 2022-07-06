ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTuber Mr Beast buys out an entire cinema screen just to take part in Gentleminions trend

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
Since the release of the film The Rise of Gru,, cinemas have been inundated with groups of people turning up to watch the film in formal wear - and now YouTuber Mr Beast has taken this to the next level.

With over 98m YouTube subscribers, Mr Beast - whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson - is known for his big stunts such as famously recreating the set of Squid Gameto building Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

Once again he certainly committed to the "Gentleminions" trend by buying out an entire video to participate in the viral craze.

In the video, Mr Beast can be seen swaggering into the cinema with a large number of people - all of whom are sporting a formal shirt and tie along with a pair of sunglasses.

"Felt despicable so I bought out the theatre," the on-screen text read with a devil emoji.

Next, the content creator can be seen at the ticket booth with his squad as he asked: "I want the whole theatre for minions," he then holds the door for them as they all entire the cinema complex.

Mr Beast stood in the centre of the cinema complex as all of his "gentleminions" head in the direction of the movie screen - "minion gang fr [for real]," the on-screen text read at this point.

He then leads the march to the cinema screen as the "gentleminions" are prepped, with popcorn in hand to enjoy the film as the on-screen text says: "we done Gru up."

Everyone eventually filters into their sets to watch The Rise of Gru.

Since posting his version of the trend, Mr Beast's video has received 23.8m views, 5.8m likes, along with over 44,000 comments from people who were impressed with his commitment to the viral craze.

One person said: "Bro took this trend to a whole new level."

"My dude got the whole state," another person wrote, in regards to the vast number of people involved with the stunt.

Someone else added: "Mr beast got the whole squad on this vid."

"MrBeast is really a genius," a fourth person replied.

Due to this trend, The Rise of Gru to been a box office smash as it set a 4th July box office record having achieved a $127.9 million opening weekend.

Though as the trend has become popular, cinemas have begun to ban groups of "gentleminions" rocking up to the venue in formal wear.

A spokesperson from Odeon told indy100 last week: "Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend we have had to restrict access in some circumstances."

While one cinema reported having to give out refunds to customers due to the trend and the groups have left children "in tears".

However, the ban hasn't put some off from participating in the trend, as teenagers have been going in disguise instead.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

