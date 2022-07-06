ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

British Triathlon becomes first UK sport to create 'open' category for transgender athletes

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriathlon has become the first British sport to establish a new 'open' category in which transgender athletes will compete. The British Triathlon Federation confirmed that for athletes over the age of 12, competitive women's events will be reserved "for those who are female sex at birth". The policy, which...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

