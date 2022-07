Sympathy has been notably absent in the Kevin Durant discourse that followed his trade request to leave the Brooklyn Nets. For all the reactions that came about following the breaking news, nobody felt bad for KD. From a logical perspective it's hard to really feel bad for any person whose annual salary nears $50 million but it is possible to feel some level of sympathy when a professional athlete gets screwed, i.e. the Isaiah Thomas situation with the Boston Celtics. But there isn't any of that when it comes to Durant's situation.

