Clarkston, MI

Guitarist Carlos Santana collapses during performance in Michigan

By Domenick Candelieri
 3 days ago

CLARKSTON, Mich. — Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed on stage Tuesday night during a concert in Michigan due to heat exhaustion and dehydration, the artist’s team announced.

Santana was performing his Blessings and Miracles Tour at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, when he was about four or five songs into his set, sat down in front of the drums and collapsed backward, a concertgoer told TMZ .

A video tweet from Philip Lewis, senior front page editor for the Huffington Post, appears to show the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee waving to the crowd while being helped off the stage.

Michael Vrionis, Santana’s manager, said on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s Facebook page that he was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and “is doing well.”

“The show with Earth, Wind & Fire for tomorrow July 6th at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow thru Live Nation,” Vrionis stated.

The 74-year-old has ties to the Tijuana, Mexico area after performing as a club musician during his teenage years.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

