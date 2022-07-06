ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wounded in Fort Worth shooting dies in surgery

By Curt Lewis
 4 days ago

A shooting victim has died in surgery after being wounded in west Fort Worth Tuesday night.

Just past 7:00 p.m. Fort Worth police say they found the wounded man at Bobo Stop, a convenience store on Las Vegas Trail near I-30 and Loop 820.

Police say the victim, later identified as Tervuante Douglas was taken to JPS Hospital where he died on the operating table.

Police learned Douglas had been in a quarrel with a group of men in the parking lot when one of them pulled a gun and opened fire.

Police are investigating but so far they don't know the identity of the gunman.

