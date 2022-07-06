Man wounded in Fort Worth shooting dies in surgery

A shooting victim has died in surgery after being wounded in west Fort Worth Tuesday night.

Just past 7:00 p.m. Fort Worth police say they found the wounded man at Bobo Stop, a convenience store on Las Vegas Trail near I-30 and Loop 820.

Police say the victim, later identified as Tervuante Douglas was taken to JPS Hospital where he died on the operating table.

Police learned Douglas had been in a quarrel with a group of men in the parking lot when one of them pulled a gun and opened fire.

Police are investigating but so far they don't know the identity of the gunman.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram