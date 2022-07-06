Levee to close at Emily’s Pond

Due to the extreme weather conditions over the past 24 hours, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park are temporarily closed due to recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall and flooding. Superintendent Cam Sholly says “Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues. The community of Gardiner is currently isolated, and we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas.” Additionally, the power is out in multiple locations in the park. At this time, no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed into the park until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads and bridges and other facilities. Park officials say preliminary assessments show multiple sections of roads throughout the park have been either washed out or covered in mud or rocks, and multiple bridges may be affected. Many park roads may remain closed for an extended period of time. Flood levels measured on the Yellowstone River are reportedly beyond record levels. Closures also include areas where visitors have lodging and camping reservations. Rainfall is expected to continue for the next several days, and with additional rainfall in the forecast, the park does not want large numbers of day-use visitors to become stranded in the park.

GARDINER, MT ・ 27 DAYS AGO