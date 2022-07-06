ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levee to close at Emily’s Pond

 5 days ago
A popular recreation spot along the Snake River will be closed to the public for approximately two weeks. Beginning Wednesday,...

No easy answers to Yellowstone Park closure

Don’t look for any immediate answers for when Yellowstone National Park will be able to reopen after Sunday’s catastrophic flooding closed the park and caused its evacuation. Superintendent Cam Sholly told reporters yesterday afternoon that the water is still raging on the northern end of the park, and crews have not yet been able to get in and assess all the damage.
PARK COUNTY, WY
Living in large carnivore country workshop offered in Cody June 29

The Cody Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is encouraging people to attend a free public workshop titled “Living in Large Carnivore Country.” The workshop will be held Wednesday, June 29 from 6-8 p.m. in the Grizzly Room at the Park County Library in Cody. Anyone who lives in or spends time in bear, lion or wolf country is encouraged to attend.
CODY, WY
Mask requirement back in Grand Teton National Park

Due to increasing COVID-19 cases in Teton County, the United States Department of Interior policy says that masks are now required for everyone in all park buildings in Grand Teton National Park, regardless of vaccination status. Park buildings include, but are not limited to visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops, and restaurants in the park.
TETON COUNTY, WY
State
Wyoming State
Campsites available in Yellowstone area

Despite heavy rains causing the entrances to Yellowstone to close, the Ashton/Island Park and Dubois Ranger Districts are spreading the word that all of their campgrounds are open and were not affected by recent rainfalls. Reservations can be made at recreation.gov. However, in Bridger-Teton National Forest, the Cottonwood Creek Road...
DUBOIS, WY
Yellowstone begins reopening

Yellowstone National Park is to open the south loop of the park today on an odd-even admission system. Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly told reporters yesterday that there are concerns that park visitors will not honor the odd-even system when they seek admission to the park. Under the temporary system, those with even-numbered license plates would be admitted on even days, and those with odd numbers on odd days. But Sholly says those traveling together might seek an exception.
LIFESTYLE
Haaland to visit Yellowstone

This week, Secretary Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz will travel to Yellowstone National Park to tour the damage caused by recent floods and progress that has been made to restore access to the park. Secretary Haaland and elected leaders will highlight the...
TRAVEL
Yellowstone closed

Due to the extreme weather conditions over the past 24 hours, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park are temporarily closed due to recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall and flooding. Superintendent Cam Sholly says “Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues. The community of Gardiner is currently isolated, and we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas.” Additionally, the power is out in multiple locations in the park. At this time, no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed into the park until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads and bridges and other facilities. Park officials say preliminary assessments show multiple sections of roads throughout the park have been either washed out or covered in mud or rocks, and multiple bridges may be affected. Many park roads may remain closed for an extended period of time. Flood levels measured on the Yellowstone River are reportedly beyond record levels. Closures also include areas where visitors have lodging and camping reservations. Rainfall is expected to continue for the next several days, and with additional rainfall in the forecast, the park does not want large numbers of day-use visitors to become stranded in the park.
GARDINER, MT
Jackson Hole Chamber aiding visitors in wake of Yellowstone closure

In the wake of the emergency closure of Yellowstone National Park, the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce is in direct conversations with the Wyoming Office of Tourism coordinating visitor communications. The Chamber is also in communication with surrounding communities to let them know we are available to accommodate folks who’s travel plans have been disrupted.
JACKSON, WY
Wyoming offers more than Yellowstone

While Wyoming continues to support the National Park Service to ensure the safety of citizens, visitors and staff, the Wyoming Office of Tourism and its tourism partners have compiled a list of resources to ensure visitors can find accommodations and enjoy safe experiences across the state. In the gateway communities near the park, the communities of Cody, Powell, Thermopolis, Greybull, Sheridan and Gillette are brimming with historical sites and western accommodations, including the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Wyoming Dinosaur Center, Bighorn National Forest and more.
WYOMING STATE
Man rescued in Hoback Canyon

Teton County Search and Rescue was called out Monday for an assist of a senior citizen who became ill in the backcountry. The pageout came in around 11am Monday for an elderly man who needed help getting out of the backcountry during a horseback ride. During the ride in the Hoback Canyon area, the man began feeling unwell and was not able to continue. Wranglers helped him off his horse and waited with him in the shade until help arrived.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Most of Yellowstone could reopen before end of July

Yellowstone National Park now says there is a possibility that the north end of the park will be able to reopen before the end of July. During a visit to Yellowstone National Park and Gardiner, Montana on Sunday, National Park Service Director Chuck Sams along with Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly announced 50 million dollars is being made available to kick-start recovery efforts from the record breaking floods.
GARDINER, MT
Delays expected on Spring Gulch Road

Motorists should anticipate using an alternative route Friday and Saturday this weekas Teton County and construction crews continue to work on an improvement project for the gravel section of Spring Gulch Road. Spring Gulch Road, from Riva Ridge Road and Bar BC Road, will temporarily closebeginning Friday, June 24 at...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Yellowstone flood damage is severe

Overflights conducted this week by Yellowstone National Park have shown sever damage to multiple sections of roads between the North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, Mammoth Hot Springs, Lamar Valley and Cooke City, Montana, near the Northeast Entrance. Many sections of road in these areas are completely wiped-out and will require...
TRAVEL
Sublette County rescue missions piling up

Sublette County’s Tip Top Search and Rescue has been busy since the calendar turned the page to July. Tip Top SAR was notified via Inreach device of a fellow hiker near Twin Lakes in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, near Big Sandy, that was unable to continue the hike out due to severe abdominal pain. The male showed symptoms of needing immediate medical care.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Gardiner Montana hit hard by flooding

Park County, Montana Commissioner Bill Berg told reporters yesterday that damage from the flash flood to Gardiner and the roads leading in and out of the town early this week along with the subsequent closure of Yellowstone will be a pretty big hit because, in his words, “it’s a Yellowstone town and it lives and dies by tourism.”
GARDINER, MT
High Country Linen Service Announces New Ownership

For 91 years, High Country Linen Service has been owned and operated by local families. After 41 years at the helm, Mark Barron has sold the business to another local family who will continue that tradition. Joe Paulson, who has been the Director of Operations at High Country Linen Service since 2018, is now the majority shareholder and President of the company.
JACKSON, WY
