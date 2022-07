Rotary Lunch Club of Jackson Hole announced a Rotarian of the Year, as well as designating a new president to head the organization moving forward. Melissa Turley was honored as Rotarian of the Year today during their lunch program. Turley currently serves on the programming committee, the Rotary board and as president from 2020-21. She was recognized for her service to the club and willingness “to step in when needed and to guarantee that others thrive.”

JACKSON, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO