Umpqua, OR

40TH ANNUAL GRAFFITI WEEKEND IS UNDERWAY

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

The 40th annual Graffiti Weekend is underway. It’s the Umpqua Valley’s celebration of classic cars and the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Events are taking place through Sunday, including the 40th annual Umpqua Flatheads Roseburg Graffiti Night Cruise. That is expected...

kqennewsradio.com

kqennewsradio.com

40TH ANNUAL GRAFFITI WEEKEND CONTINUES THROUGH SUNDAY

The 40th annual Graffiti Weekend continues through Sunday. *Rock N’ Rollin Pancake Breakfast presented by the Roseburg Optimist Club and Elmer’s Restaurant is at Melrose Vineyards on Melqua Road. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. *39th annual Stray Angels Show-N-Shine presented by the Stray Angels...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

5TH ANNUAL LAVENDER FESTIVAL AND FARM TOUR STARTS FRIDAY

The 5th annual Lavender Festival and Farm Tour is taking place this Friday through Sunday at Growing Miracles Lavender Garden northwest of Roseburg. Keri Roid operates the property on Lower Garden Valley Road. Roid said she had a dream about this venture many years ago, but it took a lot of changes in her life before it became a reality after moving back to Roseburg. Roid’s garden includes over 4,000 lavender plants.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STRUCTURE FIRE CONTAINED TO GARAGE

A structure fire was contained to the garage, in the 3600 block of Carnes Road in the Green District on Friday. A report from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said crews responded just after 11:00 a.m. when a neighbor and several other people in the area reported the fire. The first arriving fire engine reported heavy smoke coming from the garage area. Crews were able to knock down the fire. There was no fire damage to the nearby house.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

BATTLE OF THE BADGES BLOOD DRIVE

The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is set for Wednesday, July 20th at the Roseburg Public Safety Center. A City release said the American Red Cross is hosting a summer blood drive featuring a friendly competition between Roseburg firefighters and Roseburg Police. Residents are invited to give blood this summer in what is often a slow time for blood donations with people traveling out of town for vacations and other events.
ROSEBURG, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Change on Main Street

One of Springfield’s prominent buildings on Main Street is going back to the future when it’s revitalized to its original 1950s design. When Springfield-based architect Jenna Fribley of Campfire Collaborative dug into the history of the building that once housed the Spring Garden Chinese restaurant, she says she discovered that underneath its current facade is midcentury modern architecture, of which there aren’t many examples of in town.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRACTOR-TRAILER CRASH BLOCKS NORTHBOUND FREEWAY FRIDAY

A tractor-trailer crash partially blocked a section of Interstate 5 northbound for several hours on Friday, causing big traffic delays. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said the northbound commercial vehicle crashed at about 10:30 a.m. while coming down the Stage Pass Summit near Glendale. Leaming said ODOT incident responders grabbed their tow chains and attached them to their one-ton pickups to drag the trailer across the asphalt enough to get waiting traffic moving ahead. One lane of the freeway northbound was reopened by around 12:45 p.m.
GLENDALE, OR
oregoncoastmagazine.com

Ride the Rails on the South Coast

Oregon Coast Railriders has moved to Coquille, where they offer chances to get outdoors and pedal along rail corridors that are rarely experienced by the general public. The City of Coquille has partnered with the Oregon Coast Railriders, who previously ran trips on the North coast, but now operate out of Sturdivant City Park in Coquille (about 20 minutes east of Coos Bay).
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUNTY ANNOUNCES ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURE

County Commissioners and the Douglas County Public Works Department have announced the start of construction for the Windy Creek Bridge Replacement Project. A release said it is located along the north end of Reuben Road about a quarter of a mile northeast of Glendale. The project is slated to begin on Monday and continue through the end of the year.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Interstate 5 NB closed near Wolf Creek

A tow truck is en route to a truck crash that has blocked both northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek. There is no detour, and the delay may last from 20 minutes to 2 hours. In an unrelated incident farther south, fire and emergency crews are on the...
WOLF CREEK, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PAIR JAILED FOR WARRANTS, LOCATED AT DUCK POND

Two transients were jailed for warrants after being located at the Duck Pond, in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg, on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 a.m. the 53-year old man and the 27-year old woman were contacted while they were sleeping in a vehicle on the south side of the facility’s nature trail. The report said in order to get to this location, they had to drive down the gravel road, then travel about 150 yards south on a small wood chip covered walking trail. Both were found to have the warrants so were detained without issue.
ROSEBURG, OR
klcc.org

Going To The Oregon Country Fair? Here's What You Need

If you want to venture into the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta this weekend, there are a few things you should know before you go. The two most important points: One: you need a ticket *before you arrive. Don’t just drive there without one. OCF marketing director Vanessa Roy says day-of tickets are way easier to come by than in years past.
VENETA, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident Hwy. 38, Douglas Co., July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was traveling east overtaking a motorhome in the passing lanes when it crossed the centerline and crashed head on into a westbound Jeep Cherokee, operated by Cathy Fore (60) of North Bend. A red Peterbilt dump truck, operated by David Buoy (60) of Clatskanie, was traveling westbound following the Jeep Cherokee and attempted to avoid the collision by steering into the eastbound lane where it crashed through an eastbound bumper-pulled Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Grey Ford F150, operated by Timothy Prulheire (70) of Grants Pass. The grey Ford F150 traveled into the westbound lane where it collided with a blue Kenworth dump truck, operated by Dillan Bloomer (27) of Clark Fork, Idaho, pulling a flatbed utility trailer hauling a grader. Cedric Lossing was transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Cathy Fore and a passenger in the Jeep, Patrick Culbertson (70) of Myrtle Point, were transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Patrick Culbertson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at RiverBend. David Buoy and Dillon Bloomer were uninjured. Timothy Prulheire and his passenger, Joan Prulhiere (81) of Grants Pass, reported minor injury but declined medical treatment at the scene. Hwy 38 traffic remained open while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit members investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Scottsburg Fire Department, Reach Air Ambulance, North Douglas Fire and Ambulance, Kellogg Fire Department, Elkton Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 260 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (July 8, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:12 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 260 near milepost 18. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Rural Oregon cities receiving grant money to support communities

OREGON -- Over $6.5 million in grant money is going to five rural community projects across Oregon to help community development. The Community Development Block Grant program is intended to support the development of livable communities by expanding economic opportunities and providing housing for low-income people. Business Oregon says this round of funding includes a little over $6.5 million that will support five cities and counties. Business Oregon is a government agency that administers the allocation of the state of Oregon’s CDBG funds for non-metropolitan cities and counties.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Does your tap water taste different this summer? This may be why.

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Some residents in Southern Oregon who rely on water through Medford Water may have noticed a recent change in flavor from their faucet water this summer. The water quality and treatment manager for Medford Water, Ben Klayman explained during the winter months, the company gets...
kezi.com

Great Dane rescued from hot car; owner charged

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police say they rescued a dog from a car parked in direct sunlight today, and remind pet owners to be wary of the dangers of leaving pets unattended in their cars. The Eugene Police Department reports that officers were called out to Valley River Center today,...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DAYS CREEK – TILLER SCHOOL REUNION HAPPENING SATURDAY

A Days Creek – Tiller School Reunion is happening Saturday. The event will be held at the Days Creek School gymnasium beginning at 11:00 a.m. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share for the potluck. Suggested donation to help defray expenses is $5. Call 580-3939 for...
DAYS CREEK, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, July 7

According to an entry on the NBPD log for July 5, 6:18 a.m., 300 block State St., “burglary.” At 1:09 p.m., 500 block Clark St., “burglary.”. According to an entry on the NBPD log for July 5, 6:18 a.m., 400 block State St., “unlawful entry into MV.” Also, at 6:18 a.m., same block, 400 block State St., “unlawful entry into MV.” At 8:39 a.m., also 400 block State St., “unlawful entry into vehicle.” At 8:50 a.m., 400 block Clark St., “unlawful entry into vehicle.” At 9:37 a.m., also 400 block Clark St., “unlawful entry into MV.”
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER ALLEGED ELUDE AND CRASH

A Roseburg woman was hospitalized after an alleged elude and crash incident on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 p.m., an officer stopped 69-year old Diane Baldwin on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard for speeding. Baldwin allegedly sped away through a congested area on Diamond Lake. Deputies located the suspect driving the wrong way on Southeast Stephens Street and re-engaged the pursuit.
ROSEBURG, OR

