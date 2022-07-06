ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

UCSF's Dr. Bob Wachter says COVID subvariant BA.5 'destined to be our dominant virus'

By Amy Graff
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A wily new omicron subvariant is in town, and UCSF's Dr. Bob Wachter offered insight into BA.5 in his latest Twitter update on the COVID-19 pandemic in California's San Francisco Bay Area. BA.5, along with its close relative BA.4, is a subvariant of the omicron variant. But, according to...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
San Francisco, CA
Health
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID Right Now

COVID-19 daily cases across the United States have remained largely flat in the past six weeks, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Nationwide, about 109,000 cases a day have been reported over the past seven days – about 232 per 100,000 people. Based on this per capita measure, the most dangerous state […]
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucsf#Cdc#Ba
Fortune

How long is your COVID vaccine good for? You can soon find out, thanks to a new test that informs patients of their immunity’s ‘magnitude and duration’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Until recently, it’s been nearly impossible to say. Immunity, whether from vaccine or prior infection, is thought to wane after three or four months, but it varies by person. That knowledge is based on what’s known about typical antibody response—but antibodies are only half of the picture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
AOL Corp

Still Testing Positive for COVID-19 After 10 Days? What to Know

There's a new crop of omicron subvariants circulating around the country, and they seem to be extending our current COVID-19 wave. That's why at-home rapid antigen tests are still an important tool in keeping yourself and your community safe. But the results from rapid tests — and how to act on them — can also be confusing, especially if you're still testing positive late in your infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy