Macon, GA

Ga. man caught with nearly 50 pounds of marijuana tries to flush it down the toilet, police say

 3 days ago
Marijuana bust Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man caught with nearly 50 pounds of marijuana at his house tried to flush it down the toilet when he was busted, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Special Investigations Unit was called to a home in Macon on Tuesday morning to serve a warrant to Joseph Benjamin Griffin, 43. As the warrant was being served, officers found 47 pounds of marijuana, additional bags of prepackaged marijuana, a gun and $12,600 in cash.

Griffin was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, alcohol offenses, gun offenses, fleeing or eluding a police officer, three counts of traffic/motor vehicle offenses and aggressive driving. He also had a probation violation felony charge.

He’s currently being held without bond.

