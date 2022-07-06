ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Levy Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Graham Outerbridge [Photo]

By Sana Khan
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sarah Levy and Graham Outerbridge are thrilled as they welcome their newborn baby. The "Schitt's Creek" actress took to her Instagram page Tuesday to share a close-up photo of the baby boy's feet and her own hands. "He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad...

