NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A no-kill belief and lack of funding from the county government caused the Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County to part ways with the county. The Shelter’s Board of Director’s Vice President, Sara Kenney, said it will work with the country through the end of the month, but will then operate on its own.

COCKE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO