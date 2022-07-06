ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

I hiked Russ Park in Ferndale and tiny banana slugs were everywhere

By Ashley Harrell
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When hiking through Russ Park, a 105-acre nature preserve about 250 miles north of San Francisco in the historic town of Ferndale, people tend to look up. The scenic trails bring visitors through a closed canopy forest featuring mature Sitka spruce and glorious stands of grand fir. This is the southernmost...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Coast Journal

Pacific Halibut Bite Remains Strong

Ocean conditions over the long weekend were just about perfect, and there were no shortage of holiday boaters taking advantage of the flat-calm seas while targeting Pacific halibut and rockfish. There were plenty of rockfish limits from Shelter Cove to Crescent City, but the halibut again garnered most of the attention, especially out of Eureka. Though tides weren't favorable and the black cod were a nuisance, lots of halibut were still hitting the decks as they have been since the salmon season closed at the end of May. With a long stretch of fishable water in the week ahead, the quota count is sure to pile up. As of June 28, we are just about half way towards the cap of 38,740 net pounds. If you have yet to get in on the halibut action, and there's probably very few of you left, this is your week to make it happen.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
North Coast Journal

There Ain't No Cure

Every week it's more of the same. I tell myself that I will write something cheerful and light, then, without fail, the vast and seething continent on whose western edge we all live churns up some fresh, manmade horrors to bloody up the news cycle again. A mass shooting at a family-filled holiday parade, another undemocratic erosion of civil rights, or a brand-new app that lets people rent out the car they live in while they are at one of their four low-paying, gig economy jobs. Without fail, the American atrocity machine keeps rolling out new models on its only fully functioning factory production line. It's tiresome. At least I don't hear as much from the gormless buttheads who used to take issue with my political observations in a weekly paper whose literal motto is the "North Coast Journal of Politics, People and Art." I think even they understand the current score. We're living in Shitsville, people.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Steve Cordero, 1961-2022

Steve, as he was known by loved ones and friends, was born December 10, 1961, in Wailuku, Hawaii on the island of Maui. He moved with his family to Eureka, California when he was two, but would continue to visit Hawaii and live for extended periods of time with family in Maui throughout his life. He graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1980 and then CSU Chico, in 1992. After graduating Chico State, Steve moved to the Bay Area to work for Sprint PCS. Work then took him to New Mexico, where he continued to be employed by Sprint PCS, and later went on to work for Intel and Intuit. He moved back to Eureka after five years to help care for his parents. In 2001 he gained employment with Humboldt County Social Services as an eligibility worker. Over the next 21 years he steadily promoted, with his final position being a Supervising Staff Services Analyst. His “work family” became his second family to him, and he enjoyed providing leadership and guidance to them and watching them excel and grow. Steve was planning to retire in February of 2023 and moving to the Seattle, Washington area once his wife, Casey Cordero, retired.
EUREKA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Ferndale, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
San Francisco, CA
Pets & Animals
lostcoastoutpost.com

For Many Complicated Reasons, There is No Dammed Swimming Hole at Freshwater Creek This Summer, But the County Hopes to Bring it Back Next Year

Freshwater Park will go without its iconic dam-made swimming hole for the third year in a row due to a torrent of logistical issues that will prevent the County of Humboldt from reinstalling the seasonal dam for another year, and possibly indefinitely. Andrew Bundschuh, the Environmental Permitting and Compliance Manager...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fun for the Whole Family at Western Days July 9th

Western Days in Henderson Center is a fun time for the whole family! Saturday, July 9th from 10am to 3pm come play some games, ride a mechanical bull at Redwood Capital Bank or jump in the bounce house. Take a picture at the western photo booth, view the special sales...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Flyers Promoting Hate Bombard Scotia Overnight

Last night, two kids found a flyer promoting anti-Semitic views in the small former company town of Scotia between 10:10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. By the time they finished picking up after the person or persons who spread the hate packets, they had found between 30 and 40 of the plastic baggies stuffed with anti-Jewish literature on porches throughout the tiny hamlet, reports the mom of one of boys who wishes to be anonymous for fear of retaliation.
SCOTIA, CA
kymkemp.com

University Outbids Us on Land, Says Life Plan Humboldt

Life Plan Humboldt (LPH) is a nonprofit formed by local people to develop Humboldt County’s first resident-led, life plan senior community. This grassroots project will offer independent cottages and apartments, shared dining and activities, healthcare support, and innovative memory care, all in one location. In the last 2 years...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banana Slug#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Californians
kymkemp.com

Blaze at Betty Chinn Trailers Appears to Be Human Caused, Says Humboldt Bay Fire

At 12:22 A.M. four units from Humboldt Bay Fire were dispatched to a reported structure fire at the Foot of Hilfiker Lane in Eureka. While units were enroute, Humboldt Bay Fire Dispatch received additional reports that multiple large trailers were on fire. The first arriving Humboldt Bay Fire Engine arrived on scene and found six wood-framed single-wide portable construction type trailers fully involved with fire with additional nearby trailers burning on the outside from radiant heat.
EUREKA, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, July 4

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Saturday, July 2. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Brett Hall, 1996-2022

Brett Austin Hall, born July 23, 1996, in Eureka to Brenda and Richard Hall, passed away peacefully in San Francisco surrounded by the love of his mom, dad, bonus mom Kris and sister Kacie on June 12, 2022. Brett was 25 when he passed after a lengthy battle to breath, a complication of the chemotherapy he was given to prevent the return of his cancer. It instead, robbed him and us of his life.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Apparent DUI Driver Arrested After Striking Pickup on F Street in Eureka Tonight

An apparently intoxicated driver struck a pickup on F Street near Hodgson in Eureka about 8:20 p.m., a reader told us. The dispatcher sent officers to the location even prior to the collision with a pickup because multiple people had called 911 and reported a dark green Honda that was traveling northbound couldn’t drive straight and was going in and out of the bike lane.
EUREKA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Pets
lostcoastoutpost.com

WEED REGS LAXED: Newly Approved Update to Eureka’s Cannabis Ordinance Simplifies License Structures for Business Owners, Allows Event Onsite Consumption

Local cannabis events are on the horizon for social pot smokers after the Eureka City Council approved an update to the City’s cannabis ordinance during this week’s regular meeting. In addition to setting guidelines for temporary cannabis events, the ordinance update simplifies the license structure and removes the cap on new cannabis businesses.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Dana Nelson, 1949-2022

Dana John Nelson, 72, died at home, May 21, 2022, taking his final call into the Redwoods. He passed at home in Arcata, under the care of Hospice of Humboldt, just as he wanted. Dana was born on 9/9/49 in Bend, Oregon, to Albin and Margaret Nelson, the youngest of...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

HCSO Investigating Distribution of Anti-Semitic Materials

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a recent increase of offensive, anti-Semitic materials circulating in our community. The Sheriff’s Terrorism Liaison Office, in coordination with state and federal law enforcement partners, is investigating the origin of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy