Des Moines County, IA

Humane Society braces for more lost pets after July 4

By Julie Peitz Nickell, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
But for animal shelters, Independence Day means getting ready for what is often their busiest day of the year.

A reported 30% more pets get lost on the Fourth of July than any other time of year.

The Des Moines County Humane Society, 2000 N. Roosevelt Ave., which usually sees a significant, post-July 4 uptick in calls, was slower Monday morning than during past Independence Day holidays.

West Burlington police officers had brought four dogs in overnight — "a couple of border collies, a little poodle and a husky," said KC Shoemaker, DMCHS kennel manager.

It's a good thing, since the DMCHS animal shelter has no extra room and already strained resources.

The shelter is full, with 38 dogs and 70 cats. Only two dog kennels are open, and the facility is running low on dog and cat food, according to Shoemaker.

Though this holiday "hasn't been bad," Shoemaker said, "it's harder to prepare when you don't have a lot of room."

In the past, "We'd have several dogs come in overnight, mainly due to people setting off fireworks and dogs getting out," Shoemaker said.

"July 5 is normally pretty busy with people coming in and claiming dogs."

For pet owners, it’s no secret that fireworks easily spook animals. The loud noises can often cause pets, particularly dogs, to run away out of fear.

When lost animals arrive, shelter staff first check local missing pets Facebook groups to try and locate owners, and on Monday, owners of two of the new dog arrivals had claimed their pets.

The other two will remain in intake until claimed or ready for adoption.

For owners seeking lost pets, Shoemaker said, "definitely get it posted on Facebook. Make sure you call your animal shelter and leave a message for us."

Also, pet owners can "call the police department and leave a message. A lot of times they will return a found dog if they have a description and if they are able to. Animal control likes to return dogs that are microchipped or have tags," she said.

DMCHS posts just-brought-in cats and dogs, as well as adoptable ones, on its website, desmoinescountyhumanesociety.org.

For those wanting to help DMCHS, "We can definitely use food," Shoemaker said.

The shelter accepts Purina cat and dog food, or other feed brands not containing red dye. When the shelter is closed, people can place donated items in a bin at the shelter's front door.

Shoemaker said she couldn't say if the large shelter volume is connected to the COVID-19 pandemic pet boom, but noted people leaving pets behind when they move continues to be a common issue in Burlington.

"It's always hit or miss throughout the year. It just started out slow this year, and the last month, month-and-a-half, we've been slammed with dogs and cats and nobody claiming them," she said.

Even normally well-behaved and calm animals, with their heightened sense of hearing, can get skittish and run away when loud explosions trigger their nervous systems.

At least one local veterinary clinic has been helping pet owners get their dogs ready.

Tori Olson, veterinarian assistant at Summer Street Animal Clinic, 6457 Summer St., said about 50-100 dogs were brought to the clinic in the past month for anti-anxiety medication.

The clinic recommends such a precaution, as "it is easier to prevent the anxiety from the stressor than to treat it once (the dogs) are already stressed out," she said.

Such stress causes diarrhea, panting and pacing, she explained.

To prevent the stress, Olson said pet owners should keep dogs inside a quiet area of their house, and turn up the TV or music to help drown out fireworks.

In the past, a number of individuals and shelter staff have brought lost dogs in to scan for microchips after July 4, Olson said.

Though no injured dogs were brought to the clinic this holiday, Summer Street Animal Clinic has treated dogs injured by fences or trees while attempting to flee fireworks.

Another holiday-related issue clinic staff have encountered is people feeding their dogs barbecue and picnic fare that can clog their pets' digestive tracts, like corn on the cob and chicken bones.

"A lot of times the object is too big for them to pass and the doctors have to do surgery and remove whatever is in there," she said.

The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

