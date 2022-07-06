ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines County, IA

Community Action of Southeast Iowa to take over General Assistance. Here's what that means.

By Laigha Anderson, The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
The Des Moines County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an agreement that will make it easier for residents in need to get help.

After several months of discussion, the supervisors signed an agreement with Community Action of Southeast Iowa for the organization to take over the administration of the general assistance program.

“It was almost a reiteration of the 28e agreement with a little bit more defined statements in regards to the time, the allotment of the money," supervisor Shane McCampbell said. "It is a different statement but it mimics the 28e agreement.”

Earlier this year, the supervisors signed a 28e agreement allowing government agencies to work together. However, McCambell said that with many nonprofits, there must be an agreement of understanding in addition to the initial agreement.

Each year, the county spends a total of $105,000 on Des Moines County General Assistance, with just more than half of that money going to help residents and the other half going to administer the program, though some of this budget goes to the women’s shelter.

General assistance is the county's program that provides assistance in paying rent, utilities and a handful of other services for Des Moines County residents in need. Prior to working with to Community Action, the county provided the services in-house with the general assistance coordinator responsible for reviewing applications for assistance.

General assistance coordination was run primarily by two individuals in the county, Mental Health Disability Services Coordinator Ken Hyman and Veterans Affairs Commissioner Brooke Marlon.

As Hyman takes on more responsibilities with Southeast Iowa Link Mental Health Region taking on its own identity, the supervisors felt that it was time to ask another agency to help in the administration of general assistance.

Marlon is expected to stay on full-time in the Veterans Affairs office, which provides similar help to the general assistance program but is geared specifically toward veterans.

As part of the agreement, the supervisors will pay $12,000 to Community Action, which will administer the program under all of the rules the supervisors have previously established.

Receiving help under Des Moines County's general assistance program is tricky as families cannot exceed 50% of the federal poverty level, which for 2022 is just under $7,000 per year.

Each month, the supervisors receive reports of how many families are helped through the program. According to the latest report, which was dated May 2022, the county had a total of 11 contacts for the assistance. Of those, three were helped.

That help came in the form of one assistance for rent and two assistances in cremations.

Since January, the county has only assisted nine clients, most of which was for cremation.

