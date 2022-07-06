Dog Beach at Pier Park ranked in top 30 best dog-friendly beaches in U.S. View the list here
PANAMA CITY BEACH — Dog Beach at Pier Park, known across the Panhandle as being a great place to take your BFFs (best furry friends), is making a name for itself nationally.
Located on the Gulf of Mexico in Panama City Beach, Dog Beach is among the 30 best dog-friendly beaches in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. It was one of five Florida beaches highlighted in the magazine's recent story.
"Most people love dogs, including myself," said Paul Casto, a member of the Panama City Beach City Council. "People need a place where they can take their dogs down to the beach, and doing it at our public beach at the pier seems to be working out great."
Open sunrise to sunset, Dog Beach is located on the west side of the Russell-Fields Pier, which sits south of Front Beach Road from Pier Park.
Dog Beach spans 400 feet along the Gulf and is free to the public. The area is marked by signs posted on the pier and in the sand. Dogs must be kept on leashes, with a limit of three dogs per visitor.
"To ensure that your memories at Dog Beach are happy ones, you may wish to pack an extra collar for your dog," Visit Panama City Beach's website states. "A collar that becomes wet with saltwater can be itchy and become very painful. It’s also wise to bathe your pet in fresh water after he or she spends time in the Gulf. In addition, be aware of the temperature of the sand. If it’s hot on your bare feet, it’s sure to be uncomfortable on your dog’s paws."
The 30 best dog-friendly beaches in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report:
- Carmel Beach: Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
- Cisco Beach: Nantucket, Massachusetts
- Jupiter Dog Beach: Jupiter, Florida
- Willard Beach: Portland, Maine
- Cannon Beach: Oregon
- Kiptopeke State Park: Cape Charles, Virginia
- Huntington Dog Beach: Huntington Beach, California
- Island Beach State Park: Seaside Park, New Jersey
- Fort De Soto Park: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Crystal Coast Beaches: North Carolina
- Olympic National Park: Port Angeles, Washington
- Fort Funston: San Francisco, California
- Dog Beach at Pier Park: Panama City Beach
- Coligny Beach Park: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Keewaydin Island: Florida
- Jekyll Island: Georgia
- Pismo State Beach and Pier: Pismo Beach, California
- South Padre Island: Texas
- Staircase Beach: Malibu, California
- Cape Cod National Seashore: Massachusetts
- Its Beach: Santa Cruz, California
- Camp Hero State Park: Montauk, New York
- Myrtle Beach: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Kiva Beach: South Lake Tahoe, California
- Compo Beach: Westport, Connecticut
- Assateague Island National Seashore: Maryland
- Tannery Beach: Boyne City, Michigan
- Arroyo Burro Beach County Park: Santa Barbara, California
- Dewey Beach: Dewey Beach, Delaware
- Pensacola Beach: Pensacola
"Many beaches in the U.S. offer special amenities to accommodate beachgoers who bring their BFFs ... with them," the U.S. News & World Report article reads. "Travel to the rugged shoreline of the West Coast or splash in the warm, emerald green waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
"... No matter where you choose, there's a perfect beach getaway awaiting you and your furry pal."
