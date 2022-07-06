ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Dog Beach at Pier Park ranked in top 30 best dog-friendly beaches in U.S. View the list here

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ip4mF_0gWEz1v600

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Dog Beach at Pier Park, known across the Panhandle as being a great place to take your BFFs (best furry friends), is making a name for itself nationally.

Located on the Gulf of Mexico in Panama City Beach, Dog Beach is among the 30 best dog-friendly beaches in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. It was one of five Florida beaches highlighted in the magazine's recent story.

"Most people love dogs, including myself," said Paul Casto, a member of the Panama City Beach City Council. "People need a place where they can take their dogs down to the beach, and doing it at our public beach at the pier seems to be working out great."

'Making some progress':PCB sees big drop in number of swimmers ticketed during double-red flags

Drug-detecting K-9s:Two new dogs to join the Panama City Beach Police Department

Open sunrise to sunset, Dog Beach is located on the west side of the Russell-Fields Pier, which sits south of Front Beach Road from Pier Park.

Dog Beach spans 400 feet along the Gulf and is free to the public. The area is marked by signs posted on the pier and in the sand. Dogs must be kept on leashes, with a limit of three dogs per visitor.

"To ensure that your memories at Dog Beach are happy ones, you may wish to pack an extra collar for your dog," Visit Panama City Beach's website states. "A collar that becomes wet with saltwater can be itchy and become very painful. It’s also wise to bathe your pet in fresh water after he or she spends time in the Gulf. In addition, be aware of the temperature of the sand. If it’s hot on your bare feet, it’s sure to be uncomfortable on your dog’s paws."

The 30 best dog-friendly beaches in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report:

  • Carmel Beach: Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
  • Cisco Beach: Nantucket, Massachusetts
  • Jupiter Dog Beach: Jupiter, Florida
  • Willard Beach: Portland, Maine
  • Cannon Beach: Oregon
  • Kiptopeke State Park: Cape Charles, Virginia
  • Huntington Dog Beach: Huntington Beach, California
  • Island Beach State Park: Seaside Park, New Jersey
  • Fort De Soto Park: St. Petersburg, Florida
  • Crystal Coast Beaches: North Carolina
  • Olympic National Park: Port Angeles, Washington
  • Fort Funston: San Francisco, California
  • Dog Beach at Pier Park: Panama City Beach
  • Coligny Beach Park: Hilton Head, South Carolina
  • Keewaydin Island: Florida
  • Jekyll Island: Georgia
  • Pismo State Beach and Pier: Pismo Beach, California
  • South Padre Island: Texas
  • Staircase Beach: Malibu, California
  • Cape Cod National Seashore: Massachusetts
  • Its Beach: Santa Cruz, California
  • Camp Hero State Park: Montauk, New York
  • Myrtle Beach: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  • Kiva Beach: South Lake Tahoe, California
  • Compo Beach: Westport, Connecticut
  • Assateague Island National Seashore: Maryland
  • Tannery Beach: Boyne City, Michigan
  • Arroyo Burro Beach County Park: Santa Barbara, California
  • Dewey Beach: Dewey Beach, Delaware
  • Pensacola Beach: Pensacola

"Many beaches in the U.S. offer special amenities to accommodate beachgoers who bring their BFFs ... with them," the U.S. News & World Report article reads. "Travel to the rugged shoreline of the West Coast or splash in the warm, emerald green waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

"... No matter where you choose, there's a perfect beach getaway awaiting you and your furry pal."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily South

DeFuniak Springs Is a Quiet Florida Town With Plenty of Charm

Southerners know and love the Florida Panhandle, but on the yearly race to the Gulf sands, it's easy to miss DeFuniak Springs. While you've probably seen the signs for this community, an inland spot with old Florida charm and a dose of tranquility in the outdoors, the next time you're passing through, you should take the exit and go exploring.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Drowns at Panama City Beach

A Montgomery man has drowned in the Gulf of Mexico at Panama City Beach, Florida. Panama City Beach Police say Arturo Torres had been swimming in the Gulf and became caught in the current, according to eyewitnesses. Yellow flags were flying, indicating a moderate surf hazard. Beach Safety crews brought...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WESH

U.S. Coast Guard rescues five people on Florida boat

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard helped people that were on a vessel in Ponce De Leon on Saturday. Coast Guard officials say the boat, a 21-foot vessel, had issues and was located about 18 miles offshore. The rescue crew assisted five people to a boat...
PONCE DE LEON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Panama City Beach, FL
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Panama City Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Panama City Beach, FL
Pets & Animals
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in Panama City Beach?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer is in full swing in Panama City Beach. Now that the holiday weekend has come to an end, here are some upcoming events in the area. Grand Slam World Series Session 3 When: July 7-July 9 Where: Publix Sports Park Comedy, Magic, & Illusions with Andy Gross When: […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton county fishing report for July 8

River: bluegill, shellcracker, bass. Fly fishing is good. Bay: redfish, black drum, black snapper. Surf/offshore: A mixed bag of everything! Red snapper, grouper, you name it. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.”...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Mexico Beach celebrates Sunset Park opening

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexico Beach hit another Hurricane Michael recovery milestone. The city reopened Sunset Park, making it the first park to reopen since the hurricane destroyed the town in 2018. Prior to the grand opening of Sunset Park, the primary public bathroom in Mexico Beach was...
MEXICO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Park#Beaches#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Huntington Beach#Seaside Park#Arroyo Burro Beach#U S News World Report
getthecoast.com

Fatal shooting at Fort Walton Beach Rec Center

It’s Friday! Let’s jump into the news this morning…. City of Destin’s Business Tax Receipt Renewals for FY 2023. Business Tax Receipts are required for all those who operate a business within the city limits of Destin, including home-based businesses. To verify if your business is within...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

5 great pizza places in Florida

There are so many types of pizza that it's hard not to find one that you really like. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer, there is definitely a pizza place that makes the perfect pizza for your liking. If you are still searching for that place and you happen to live in Florida or you like to come here often on holiday, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both locals and travellers.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Coca-Cola mural finished in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A piece of history is returning to downtown Panama City. On Friday workers finished the Coca-Cola mural on the side of Tom’s Hot Dogs. The mural is the third of its kind in Panama City. The first mural was constructed in the 1950s. The second was covered up by stucco […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from New Orleans to Destin

When you think about a road trip from New Orleans to Destin you may wonder what the latter has that the former doesn't. The answer: Destin is world-famous for its picturesque beaches on the stunning Emerald Coast of Florida, promising the epitome of fun in the sun. The 250-mile road...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
waltonoutdoors.com

Fall gardening class in DeFuniak Springs July 8

Get ready for the fall vegetable gardening season in North Florida. Join the UF/IFAS Extension Office on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Walton County Extension Office for our fall gardening class from 2 – 3:30 p.m. In this class, you’ll learn about:. Preparing your garden. What vegetables...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WKRG News 5

Body found in Destin: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies were called to investigate after a body was found in Destin. The 61-year-old man was found Thursday, June 30, near a boardwalk at Harbor Boulevard in Destin. The man was homeless and deputies do not suspect foul play. Deputies believe the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

ReHouse Bay program helps over 60 families find affordable housing

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County continues to struggle with the ability to supply enough affordable housing. But a new program has had some success helping families find new homes. Hurricane Michael decimated the affordable housing and workforce housing market in Bay County. After the storm, Bay County received $36 million in state grants […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Residents put up gates along Sunnyside beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Things are changing and people are talking. A group of Sunnyside residents is pushing to make an already private beach less accessible to the public. But the question is, do they have the authority to?. Just ahead of the holiday weekend, a group of...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City bicyclist dies from crash injuries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man who was critically injured in a June 30th wreck has died from his injuries, Panama City police said Friday. Jimmy Leon Battles, 37, was struck while riding his bicycle near the intersection of U.S. 98 and Molitor Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. on June 30. Through […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Three robbed at knifepoint behind Destin store

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that took place behind a Destin convenience store on Thursday night. The three victims told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies that they were hanging out behind a Circle K store on Harbor Boulevard when a white car pulled up and a man got out of the passenger side door.
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

St. Andrews Marina pavilion closed indefinitely

ST ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City officials are preparing to rebuild the bulkheads at the St. Andrews marina. They’re closing the marina’s pavilion as part of their preparations. The city originally built the pavilion to host the farmer’s market, but it never lived up to the city’s expectations. The pavilion is now closed to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy