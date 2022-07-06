ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Number of passengers at Bay County airport dips in May, but still ahead of 2021's record pace

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScbiE_0gWEyzOI00

PANAMA CITY BEACH — May marked the first month in more than a year Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) experienced a dip in passengers.

According to ECP's activity report that was released Wednesday, the facility serviced 155,953 passengers in May, about 13% fewer than during the same month last year.

While this ends a long streak of month-over-month growth at the airport, Parker McClellan, ECP's executive director, said he still has high hopes for the rest of the year.

"The numbers (for May) are not as high as they have been in the past, but we don't really have concerns about that," McClellan said. "We still see positive growth year over year."

'Long time coming':Face masks now optional at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

Long flight?:Summer Music Series returns to ECP in July to 'rekindle joy of traveling'

ECP's latest report states that year to date, the facility is up almost 6% from last year in its total number of passengers, despite the May dip. During the first five months of this year, ECP serviced 594,225 passengers — 32,558 more than during the same time period in record-setting 2021.

McClellan said he believes the month's dip in passengers has much to do with ongoing inflation being experienced by all businesses across the U.S.

He noted this caused ticket prices during May to climb 37% to 40%.

"There's a lot of things happening in today's economy that are having people pause with how they view discretionary travel," McClellan said. "There's no question that our region has been discovered. (People) are just finding ways to get here other than flying. We anticipate as things level out (the upward trend in passengers will) continue.

"... Because of the (current) cost of tickets, the cost of fuel, people are making other decisions (on) how to get here."

Mark Sheldon, mayor of Panama City Beach and a member of the Airport Authority, said that even though numbers for May were lower than last year, 2022 is shaping up to be a "phenomenal" year for the facility.

Like McClellan, Sheldon said the drop in passengers was undoubtedly caused by the rising cost for practically all goods and services.

"The price of airline tickets definitely has fluctuated drastically in the past month," he said. "Everyone feels the pinch (of today's inflation), and nobody is exempt from it. It doesn't matter who you are or what you are, you will feel the pains of the current nationwide administration that we have and the inflation that we're fighting."

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

DeFuniak Springs Is a Quiet Florida Town With Plenty of Charm

Southerners know and love the Florida Panhandle, but on the yearly race to the Gulf sands, it's easy to miss DeFuniak Springs. While you've probably seen the signs for this community, an inland spot with old Florida charm and a dose of tranquility in the outdoors, the next time you're passing through, you should take the exit and go exploring.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Drowns at Panama City Beach

A Montgomery man has drowned in the Gulf of Mexico at Panama City Beach, Florida. Panama City Beach Police say Arturo Torres had been swimming in the Gulf and became caught in the current, according to eyewitnesses. Yellow flags were flying, indicating a moderate surf hazard. Beach Safety crews brought...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Families see impacts of inflation while vacationing

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Rising prices haven’t stopped families from going on vacation this summer, but some families are fighting inflation by switching up their spending habits. As prices of gas and groceries increase, more families are finding ways to stick to their budget while on vacation. Those ways include meal planning and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Panama City Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Bay County, FL
Lifestyle
City
Panama City, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Panama City Beach, FL
Government
Bay County, FL
Government
WJHG-TV

Litter piles up at the beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Trash is becoming more and more noticeable throughout Panama City Beach. Since the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Panama City Beach has seen a tourism boom. In that same time span, there has also been a clear increase in the amount of trash left around area beaches.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Coca-Cola mural finished in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A piece of history is returning to downtown Panama City. On Friday workers finished the Coca-Cola mural on the side of Tom’s Hot Dogs. The mural is the third of its kind in Panama City. The first mural was constructed in the 1950s. The second was covered up by stucco […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WESH

U.S. Coast Guard rescues five people on Florida boat

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard helped people that were on a vessel in Ponce De Leon on Saturday. Coast Guard officials say the boat, a 21-foot vessel, had issues and was located about 18 miles offshore. The rescue crew assisted five people to a boat...
PONCE DE LEON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dips#Economy#Airport Authority#Ecp
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach community remembers local leader Paul Schreiner

Today's Tunes with Brooke Washor performing "Hard Headed" Brooke Washor, a local musician, came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to perform her original song "Hard Headed" on Today's Tunes segment. Today's Tunes with Brooke Washor performing "Lost Cause" Updated: 23 hours ago. Brooke Washor, a local musician, came into the...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Marianna allows food trucks within city limits

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — People in Marianna will now be able to enjoy food trucks on a regular basis. Marianna city officials voted to allow food truck vendors to set up all the time. The trucks used to be restricted to just certain events. Mainstreet Marianna backed the change. Executive Director Meghan Basford said most […]
MARIANNA, FL
getthecoast.com

Fatal shooting at Fort Walton Beach Rec Center

It’s Friday! Let’s jump into the news this morning…. City of Destin’s Business Tax Receipt Renewals for FY 2023. Business Tax Receipts are required for all those who operate a business within the city limits of Destin, including home-based businesses. To verify if your business is within...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in Panama City Beach?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer is in full swing in Panama City Beach. Now that the holiday weekend has come to an end, here are some upcoming events in the area. Grand Slam World Series Session 3 When: July 7-July 9 Where: Publix Sports Park Comedy, Magic, & Illusions with Andy Gross When: […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
waltonoutdoors.com

Health advisory issued for Morrison Springs July 7, 2022

Walton County – The Health Advisory is issued on July 7, 2022, for Morrison Springs. The Advisory was issued based on the criteria for fecal indicator bacteria. This should be considered a potential health risk to the bathing public and swimming is not recommended. Samples taken are above the public health threshold for fecal indicator bacteria. Water quality exceedances are based upon the US Environmental Protection.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Alabama man drowns in Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officers responded to call on Friday afternoon regarding a possible drowning beachside on Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach Police arrived on scene to find the victim, identified as Arturo Torres of Montgomery, Alabama, laying on the sand after being brought ashore by beach safety personnel.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City bicyclist dies from crash injuries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man who was critically injured in a June 30th wreck has died from his injuries, Panama City police said Friday. Jimmy Leon Battles, 37, was struck while riding his bicycle near the intersection of U.S. 98 and Molitor Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. on June 30. Through […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WFLA

Florida waitress cons 99-year-old for nearly $600k to spend on vacations: deputies

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the brother of a 99-year-old woman led investigators to a massive fraud scheme in Destin. Deputies arrested Sheena Russell, 45, out of Navarre on July 6 for grand theft, fraud and exploitation. Russell is accused of taking nearly $600,000 from a woman’s account to spend on extravagant vacations and bills.
DESTIN, FL
wtvy.com

New Chick-fil-A location coming to the Wiregrass

MARIANNA, Fla. (Press Release) - “IT’S OUR PLEASURE!” Chick-fil-A is coming to Marianna!. Today, a General Development Order was submitted to the Jackson County Board of County Commission Community Development Department to establish a Chick-Fil-A location on Hwy 71 South. County employees will begin reviewing the plans and the General Development Order will be sent to the Planning Commission and the Board of County Commission for final approval.
MARIANNA, FL
WJHG-TV

Tyndall Air Force Base changes HPCON status

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After an increase in COVID-19 cases in our area, Tyndall Air Force Base is changing its Health Protection Condition (HPCON) to Bravo. Tyndall officials say it transitioned to the new HPCON Wednesday. They say they will continue to adjust protective guidelines as conditions...
WMBB

Chick-fil-A coming to Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chick-fil-A is coming to Marianna. The restaurant will be built on Highway 71 South near the interstate, according to News 13’s media partner The Jackson County Times. “Today, a General Development Order was submitted to the Jackson County Board of County Commission Community...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy