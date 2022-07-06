Former Abingdon Historical Society Museum has been remodeled; here are the details

ABINGDON — Jason and Barb Landers, owners and operators of two investment property companies, KnoxCo Investments, LLC, and Blue Line RE, LLC, bought the former home of the Abingdon Historical Society Museum, 109 W. Meek Street, Abingdon.

The couple explained why they made the purchase.

"We own the two adjacent properties and felt that this building would be a great addition to our property portfolio. The main reason for the purchase was that we did not want to see another one of Abingdon’s historic buildings fall into disrepair as so many have. Barb had a sentimental attachment to the building as it was where she attended Kindergarten in the 1970s, so we felt this was a great opportunity to save a building while offering Abingdon something different and unique," Jason said.

Jim Davis, Abingdon Historical Society President, said the building was built in 1916 by Dr. Jessie Rowe and rented to the U.S. Postal Service which had been located in a store front on Main Street.

"Prior to the brick building, it was a wooden structure which housed the tin shop of John Brooks Davis (no relation), who came to Abingdon just after the Civil War. Maria Sandoval also had a beauty shop located there," Davis said.

The Landers couple said in later years it was home to the Abingdon Argus newspaper, an auto repair shop, District 217’s Kindergarten and administrative building and the second home of Cornie Sandoval’s barbershop. The Sandoval family donated the building to the Abingdon Historical Society around 2003."

"Preserving the aesthetics of the building is important to its history," they said. "The original Post Office floors remain intact as well as the subway tile and marble accents on the west wall. The barn board on the north and east walls were donated from Charles Heads’ farm to the Historical Society is still there as is the entry bell on the door from the barbershop."

An open house was held June 18 to show the recent changes to the building. What changes have been made to the building?

"From the start we had a vision of an open concept, rustic/industrial, loft type living space as it has 12- foot ceilings. We added two bedrooms and an open kitchen. The bathroom was remodeled to make it a full bath. The back doors were replaced with a more conventional one. There were upgrades made to the electrical and plumbing systems as well as the front landscaping. All work was done by local contractors. Other than some work on the exterior of the building such as removing the awnings, we do not plan on making any more changes. It was our goal from the start to try and keep as much of the original building intact as possible while giving it a new life as a residential property," they said.

The building was listed for rent after the open house and is currently under lease by new tenants.

Jason and Barb live in Abingdon. Barb is a lifelong resident and Jason has lived in Abingdon for almost 30 years. They have three adult children and three grandchildren. Barb is a registered nurse and Jason is retired from the Knox County Sheriff's Department.