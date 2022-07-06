Will SEC football remain ahead of the Big Ten after B1G's additions of USC, UCLA?

The SEC made the first move toward building a super-conference when it accepted Oklahoma and Texas last summer. The Big Ten threw a counterpunch last week by adding Southern Cal and UCLA , a flex that shows that while the SEC had pulled further ahead, at least one conference doesn't plan to be left in the dust.

Both conferences will include 16 members once their new additions join.

USC and UCLA are set to begin Big Ten competition in 2024. That will stretch the conference's footprint from New Jersey to Los Angeles. OU and Texas remain on tap to begin SEC play in 2025.

On this edition of " SEC Football Unfiltered ," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams examine the Big Ten's additions and what they mean for the SEC.

In comparing each conference's acquisitions from the past year, Adams says the Big Ten may have won the TV market battle by bringing in the Los Angeles schools, but the SEC won the tussle for talent. He puts OU and Texas on a higher rung than USC and UCLA. In comparing 16-team leagues, Adams doesn't consider the SEC to be in danger of falling behind the Big Ten.

Toppmeyer agrees that these additions don't catapult the Big Ten past the SEC, but he says these acquisitions show that the Big Ten is joining the SEC in pulling away from the other conferences. The Power 5 is transitioning into the Power 2, he says.

Now, considering that the Big Ten is likely to pursue further expansion, should the SEC try to get to 20?

Adams and Toppmeyer are in favor of the SEC adding more teams, but Toppmeyer says the conference should not add just to add and should make sure that a school's brand, quality of football and location mesh with the SEC's identity.

Toppmeyer discusses his recent column from a one-on-one interview with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin , during which Kiffin said he's long-pictured himself in a job like the one he has at Ole Miss. Does that mean Kiffin will be with the Rebels long-term? The 47-year-old coach made no guarantee, but he said the prospect holds some appeal for him, although his track record suggests he'd be open to other opportunities.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. John Adams is a senior columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel. You can subscribe to their podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Will SEC football remain ahead of the Big Ten after B1G's additions of USC, UCLA?