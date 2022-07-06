ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Buzz: Two Habitat ReStore locations will merge into one store this fall

By Kelli Arseneau, Appleton Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
APPLETON – Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity announced Tuesday that it will consolidate its two Habitat ReStore locations in the Fox Cities into one later this year.

The ReStore East site, located at 3000 E. College Ave. in Appleton, will close by Oct. 1. The ReStore West location, at 5402 Integrity Way in Grand Chute, will make changes to provide space for more materials and future growth.

Habitat for Humanity's ReStores are secondhand stores that accept donations and sell home improvement supplies, building equipment, gently used furniture, appliances, home décor and more. The stores are independently owned and operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations. Proceeds from sales go towards funding for Habitat for Humanity, a Christian nonprofit organization that builds and repairs houses in communities around the world.

The ReStore West site is closer to other major shopping areas and has more traffic than the eastern location, according to Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity.

All staff and volunteers working at the ReStore East Location will be able to keep their positions in the merging with the ReStore West location.

“We are so grateful to the staff and volunteers who have worked at ReStore East and we are looking forward to consolidating the two stores into one big store,” Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity CEO John Weyenberg said in a statement.

“We continue to see growth with our Fox Cities Habitat ReStore West location and are committed to providing an excellent shopper, donor and volunteer experience here.”

ReStore East will remain open throughout the summer, with all items on clearance in an effort to liquidate inventory by Oct. 1.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

