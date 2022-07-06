ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
June restaurant inspections: One eatery shuts down, two receive administrative complaints

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

As Pensacola residents spent the month of June soaking up the sun , the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation was hard at work checking the cleanliness of local restaurants in monthly inspections .

Across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, 42 restaurants passed their June inspections, compared to the 14 that didn't. Of those 42 eateries, 18 passed without a single violation. A full list of those restaurants can be found at the bottom of this article.

One restaurant temporarily closes

King Buffet of Pensacola, 3 W. Nine Mile Road Suite 2

King Buffet was temporarily closed following a June 9 inspection by the DBPR and issued a $400 fine on June 27. Two of the high priority violations included the presence of live, small flying insects in the kitchen and a stop sale order issued due to food not being in a “wholesome, sound condition.” The report also noted that the food-contact surface has been soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. The restaurant complied with a follow-up inspection the next day.

Two restaurants receive administrative complaints

Wendy’s, 6465 W. Hwy 90, Milton

Wendy’s was among the two restaurants across the two counties to receive an administrative complaint by the DBPR following a June 7 visit. The fast-casual establishment had four violations, such as live, flying insects detected in the kitchen, food being held at improper times and temperatures, floor areas covered with standing water and the food service manager on duty not being properly certified. The restaurant was reported to have complied in a follow-up the next day.

Rigo’s Tacos 2, mobile

Rigo’s received three violations and an administrative complaint following a June 25 visit from the DBPR. The food truck was reported to be lacking employee training and the manager lacked proof of food manager certification. As far as maintenance concerns, the portable water tank was not enclosed or sloped to drain properly, according to the report. A follow-up inspection is still required for the mobile eatery.

18 restaurants receive perfect score

Here are the 18 restaurants across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties that received a perfect score during their June inspection:

  1. Tacos La Mixteca, 5525 Pensacola Blvd.
  2. The Meat Candy BBQ, 661 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
  3. The Hot Spot, 1431 S. Blue Angel Parkway
  4. Cactus Cantina, 22 S. Palafox St. Unit B
  5. Pika Grill & Café, 3670 Barrancas Ave.
  6. Big Al's BBQ,  2301 N. Pace Blvd.
  7. Burger Box, 314 S. Navy Blvd., Suite A
  8. Ragtyme Package and Lounge, Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.
  9. Mad Munchies, 4051 Barrancas Ave.
  10. Dharma Blue, 300 S. Alcaniz St.
  11. The 5 Barrel, 121 S. Palafox St., Suite A
  12. Las Cazuelas, 4123 Mobile Highway.
  13. Offishal Seafood Rest Magic Mullet, 731 Gentian Dr.
  14. Sushilife Catering, 6495 Lillian Highway
  15. Hot Spot Barbecue Truck, 901 E. La Rua St.
  16. Pensacola Cooks, 4051 Barrancas Ave.
  17. Dunkin, 8856 Navarre Parkway, Navarre
  18. Chili’s Grill and Bar, 4701 U.S. Highway 90, Pace

Visit data.pnj.com/restaurant-inspections to read more.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: June restaurant inspections: One eatery shuts down, two receive administrative complaints

IN THIS ARTICLE
