Ben Stokes reveals ‘the nighthawk’s’ role in England’s bold new approach

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
It may sound more like a superhero alias than a role in a cricket team, but Ben Stokes has revealed how ‘the nighthawk’ exemplifies England’s mission to change the game.

Since Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took charge of a mis-firing Test team earlier this summer, they have enjoyed stunning success with a bold, ambitious approach.

Over the course of four successive victories and a quartet of remarkable chases they have attacked at every turn and delivered on their promises to challenge the conventions of their sport.

On Tuesday, they made history by hunting down a record target of 378 against India at Edgbaston – thanks to a stunning stand of 269 between centurions Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. But, when the pair came together on the fourth evening, Stokes was busy hatching an unlikely contingency plan.

Stuart Broad was lined up to take on the role of “nighthawk” at Edgbaston (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Had either of the in-form duo been dismissed late in the day, he was preparing to send Stuart Broad to swing with abandon – subverting the traditional tactic of promoting a tail-ender to block.

“We are looking at every situation we find ourselves in and asking what the positive thing to do is, for example, we’ve renamed what the nightwatchman is all about,” he explained.

“We’ve called it ‘nighthawk’. That was Broady. He was going to go out with half-an-hour left to play to try to literally slog. That’s where we are at the moment, it’s awesome.”

Asked what a ‘nighthawk’ might hope to achieve, Stokes accepted the idea might easily implode, adding mischievously: “30 off 10 balls, or nought off one.”

Stokes’ latest gambit hardly constitutes a revolution in itself, but it offers further insight into a regime that has already changed the structures around the national side. Net sessions now last as long as a batter requires, with personal discretion the guiding factor rather than strict time slots, and pre-play warm-ups also a looser arrangement.

But the biggest change has been the spirit of adventure which the team have displayed after crossing the boundary rope. They have swiftly lifted the mood around the national team, with the feelgood factor spreading to new fans too.

Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire and Warwickshire all threw their gates open for free on day five and attracted thousands of supporters through the door, including some who had attended before.

The England and Wales Cricket Board designed and launched The Hundred to broaden the game’s appeal, but it now seems possible that the oldest format around could be doing the same job.

We have always had unbelievable support in England, no matter what we have gone through as a team, but now I think we are getting a different, new group of fans.

"We have always had unbelievable support in England, no matter what we have gone through as a team, but now I think we are getting a different, new group of fans," said Stokes.

“We have had a lot of people turning up to games for the first time who have absolutely loved it. It’s been thrilling to watch, with ball in hand and also with the bat. When you are doing that you are doing something right as a team.

“Fans are probably turning up now not knowing what’s going to happen but they do know what we are trying to do and how we are going to play the game. We know we have people turning up because they are going to be entertained in one way or another.

“We want to create a legacy of Test cricket, we have done that in white-ball cricket and we have seen other teams follow in the white-ball footsteps. You want results but you want people to enjoy watching a spectacle – yes, cricket has always been a spectacle, but it’s about doing it differently now.”

  1. Joe Root (Eng) - 923points
  2. Marnus Labuschagne (Aus) - 879
  3. Steve Smith (Aus) - 826
  4. Babar Azam (Pak) - 815
  5. Rishabh Pant (Ind) - 801

Stokes’ predecessor Root is one of those flourishing in the new environment, with three centuries in the past four games taking him to a new career-high rating as he moves further clear of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne at the top of the ICC rankings.

While he was already the most accomplished technical player in the team, Root has shown a willingness to play with a greater freedom by adding a flamboyant reverse ramp for six to his arsenal in recent weeks.

“I didn’t have any influence on that at all – that is Joe Root doing Joe Root things,” said Stokes.

“When he played that reverse we just said ‘you’re a freak to be able to do that Joe’. I’m almost bored of talking about how good Rooty is but it is awesome to see him add another bit to his game, which I thought wasn’t impossible because of how good he already was.”

Comments / 0

Related
Eddie Jones relishes silencing critics with series-levelling win in Brisbane

Eddie Jones relished silencing the taunts of Australia fans and his own critics after England took their three-Test series to a decider with a 25-17 victory in Brisbane. England must play the climax to the tour in Sydney without Maro Itoje after the Lions second row was concussed following a heavy collision with Hunter Paisami shortly before half-time.
RUGBY
Richard Gleeson stars on debut as England set 171 by India to level T20 series

Richard Gleeson made a spectacular start to his England career with the princely wickets of India trio Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in the second Twenty20 at Edgbaston. Aged 34, Gleeson is the oldest England debutant since Paul Nixon in 2007 and made a near instantaneous impact after...
SPORTS
Owen Farrell kicks 20 points as England weather Australia storm to level series

England showed resolve to weather a second-half storm from Australia to clinch a 25-17 victory at Suncorp Stadium that takes their series to a decider in Sydney next Saturday. An early try from Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell’s kicking helped Eddie Jones’ tourists into a 17-0 lead at a venue where the Wallabies have won their last 10 Tests dating back to 2016.
RUGBY
Undercover spotters to be deployed at Edgbaston in bid to combat racist abuse

Cricket chiefs will send undercover spotters into the Edgbaston crowd at Saturday’s Twenty20 clash between England and India in renewed efforts to combat racist abuse. Warwickshire have announced a slew of new measures in a bid to stamp out racism at Edgbaston, after a number of fans reported abuse during England’s recent Test match with India.
SOCIETY
Russia-born Elena Rybakina keeps calm amid Wimbledon storm to lift title

Russia-born Elena Rybakina became Kazakhstan’s maiden grand slam champion after defeating Ons Jabeur to claim the Wimbledon title. In the first women’s singles final at the All England Club between two new slam finalists for 60 years, the 23-year-old came from a set down to claim a 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory.
TENNIS
Woman who posed as others to take more than 100 driving tests is jailed

A woman who impersonated other people to sit their driving tests more than 100 times has been jailed, police said. Inderjeet Kaur, 29, admitted to having taken approximately 150 theory and practical driving tests on behalf of candidates between 2018 and 2020. Swansea Crown Court heard Kaur committed the offences...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Prince of Wales stops off for ice cream on seaside visit

The Prince of Wales stopped off for an ice cream as he paid a visit to the seaside. Charles enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Friday. Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said: “It is massively exciting.”
CELEBRITIES
‘Mortally wounded’ Boris Johnson urged by papers to ‘go with dignity’

The Prime Minister is encouraged by almost all of the papers to abandon his attempts to save his premiership. The overall mood amid resignations and potential leadership challenges is best summarised by The Times’ leading article, which closes: “Britain will not function effectively while he tarries.”. The Sun...
POLITICS
Jordan Spieth targets Scottish Open win as ideal preparation for upcoming Open

Jordan Spieth believes winning the Genesis Scottish Open would be the perfect preparation for next week’s Open after soaring into contention in the £6.7million event. Two eagles in the space of six holes helped the three-time major winner card a superb 66 at the Renaissance Club and trail Olympic champion Xander Schauffele by three shots heading into Sunday’s final round.
GOLF
Bull runners narrowly avoid being gored at San Fermin Festival

Thousands of thrill-seekers avoided being gored during the latest bull run of Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival, officials said, revising an early report saying two men had been stabbed by horns. Officials in the Spanish city corrected the preliminary report by Pamplona’s hospital to state that a man was scratched...
SOCIETY
Portugal fight from two goals down to earn Group C draw against Switzerland

Jessica Silva’s equaliser ensured the battle of the Group C underdogs ended all square as Portugal fought back from from 2-0 down against Switzerland to take a point. Trailing to goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic inside the opening five minutes at Leigh Sports Village, Francisco Neto’s side, only at the finals as a result of Russia’s expulsion, hit back through Diana Gomes and Silva to claim a 2-2 draw.
SOCCER
Teachers must not be campaigners in the classroom, says Ofsted chief

Ofsted’s chief inspector has said teachers must ensure they are a “teacher not a campaigner” in an increasingly “atomised” world for pupils. Speaking at the Festival of Education at Wellington College in Berkshire, Amanda Spielman said pupils were growing up in an online world “that both reflects and fuels the atomisation and polarisation of society”.
EDUCATION
Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resign, it was confirmed today. Mr Johnson has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the partyconference in October, a No 10 source said.
POLITICS
St Andrews will feel like the Open title defence I never had – Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is relishing the title defence he never had in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. McIlroy led from start to finish to win the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool, but was prevented from attempting to retain the Claret Jug on the Old Course the following year after suffering an ankle injury playing football.
GOLF
Joe Aribo fulfils Premier League ambition with move to Southampton

Joe Aribo says his switch from Rangers to Southampton on a four-year deal has fulfilled a lifelong ambition to play in the Premier League. Aribo, who scored 26 goals in 149 appearances for Rangers following his 2019 move from Charlton, had earlier thanked the Glasgow giants on social media for “an amazing journey being part of this special club”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city

A Ukrainian regional official has warned of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians are unleashing...
POLITICS

