UWF grads are No. 1 in Florida for finding jobs right out of school, data shows

For the third year in a row, the University of West Florida led the state in arguably the most important metric in higher education — finding success after school.

UWF graduates had more combined success at finding additional academic opportunities or employment during their first year out of college than did graduates from any other university within the Florida State University System.

"That particular metric is, in my opinion, the quality metric out of all of them, because when you think about it, if people hire our students they must be good. It means that people want our graduates," UWF President Martha Saunders said. "It is a quality metric that we are certainly proud of."

Recently released data from the Florida Board of Governors states that more than 72% of the UWF students who graduated at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year are now employed or furthering their education.

The Florida Board of Governors began evaluating the 12 public state universities it oversees using a metric system in 2014.

Metric 1 is based on the percentage of a graduating class of underclassman who are enrolled at another academic institute or employed within the country and earning at least $30,000 within one year of earning their bachelor's degree.

"The metrics have been with us a while, and they have effected change across the system. All of the state universities are much more tuned into our students' success and the efficiency," Saunders said. "Are we getting them through in a timely way? A year of waiting around to finish school is costly. And so it has truly effected change in the state, and I think it is done so in a good way — in a meaningful way."

Saunders confirmed that a Metric 1 score of over 72% means that UWF beat out "the big guys" like the University of Florida and Florida State University.

But she wasn't surprised.

"It is a very big part of the culture at UWF that we always care about the handoff," Saunders said. "Beyond handing them a degree and wishing them well, there has always been a commitment — unspoken sometimes on the part of the university — to make it a solid handoff so that they are up and running to the next part of their lives. It is a really big goal of UWF to be able to produce employable graduates."

Many UWF students graduate from the university having completed programs that were designated by the Florida Board of Governors as having "strategic emphasis" in subject areas that include STEM, health, education, global and workforce gaps, according to a press release.

"Our mission is to provide an education that will help them with their career and life goals, and career is a big part of the life goal," Saunders said.

To combat the difficulties presented by the pandemic, the UWF Office of Career Development and Community Engagement worked to provide virtual services to students, despite many in-person events having to be canceled during the 2020-21 academic year.

"We have been leaning in to make sure that we are connected with employers, and lately, we have been doing a much better job of making sure we are including employers to all of our career fairs and building that group as well," Saunders said.

The Office of Career Development and Community Engagement hosted seven virtual career fairs and Argos Suit Up! events, which connected students to employment opportunities and allowed companies the opportunity to recruit UWF graduates — bypassing restraints such as travel costs and limited staffing resources.

"We have put a very intentional focus on these metrics by developing long-term strategies and our efforts are paying off," said UWF Provost and Senior Vice President George Ellenberg, via a written statement. "These highlights show our commitment to providing our students with a quality education and ensuring their success at every step of their academic journey and entry into the dynamic work environment they encounter."

