Terrebonne Parish, LA

At one time, he couldn't walk to the mailbox. Now he's headed for the NYC Marathon.

By John Kelly DeSantis
The Courier
 3 days ago

A Terrebonne Parish chemical plant worker will be among 50,000-plus competitors in this year’s New York City Marathon .

The runner, 44-year-old Josh Turner of Donner, will carry a special message in the 26.2-mile race, scheduled for Nov. 6.

Diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 10, Turner hopes to inspire others in similar circumstances with an example of how the condition need not stand in the way of achieving personal goals.

“I’ve been running for seven years and ran a marathon already,” Turner said. “Seven years ago, I weighed 270 pounds, and I weigh 155 right now. My A1C (an average blood-sugar level) was through the roof, but I changed my whole life. At one time, I couldn’t walk to the mailbox, but I started walking and walking turned to running.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Sz6r_0gWEyUDt00

Turner is among diabetes success stories chosen to represent Beyond Type 1 in the marathon. The global nonprofit provides advocacy and education, as well as assistance for professionals seeking a cure. It was co-founded by entertainer Nick Jonas, who has type 1 diabetes.

Marking a milestone: It took 53 years, but Houma's all-Black state championship baseball team finally honored

'We're still hurting': Houma area tourism struggles to recover after COVID, Hurricane Ida

“This is about awareness,” Turner said. “Type 1 diabetes is not the end of the road, and anyone with type 1 diabetes can do what anyone else can do. It’s not something that’s going to hold them back. So this is special for other people with type 1.”

Jordan Jendricks, Beyond Type 1's vice president of mission and programs, is working closely with Turner and other runners who will represent the group in the marathon and praised their resilience and dedication.

“Josh Turner is an example of someone who meets challenges every day, whether it’s managing his type 1 diabetes on top of a busy work schedule or training for a marathon, and exceeds expectations,” Jendricks said. “We hope that others in Houma living with a chronic illness can think of Josh and feel inspired to break through their own barriers.”

Type 1 diabetes, once known as "juvenile diabetes" or "insulin-dependent diabetes," is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin, according to the Mayo Clinic’s definition. Insulin is a hormone necessary for conversion of sugars within the body to energy. Effects of type 1 diabetes can include heart disease and stroke, circulation or kidney problems, blindness or nerve damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341gWz_0gWEyUDt00

There is no cure, but the condition can be managed through a combination of medication and lifestyle changes. Medical sources report that more than 1.6 million Americans are living with type 1, with 64,000 newly diagnosed each year.

Turner credits his wife of nearly one year, Jennifer, with being a tremendous source of support. The pair will celebrate their anniversary just a few weeks after the marathon.

“I am extremely proud,” Jennifer Turner said. “He has worked hard to get to where he is. The marathon has been a lifelong dream of his.”

Turner is seeking sponsors for his run, with proceeds to benefit Beyond Type 1. For information or to donate, visit donate.beyondtype1.org/fundraiser/3970190 .

— Courier and Daily Comet Executive Editor Keith Magill can be reached at 857-2201 or keith.magill@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @CourierEditor.

