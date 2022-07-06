ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 people found dead in Port St. Lucie

By CBS12 News Digital Staff
cbs12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police are investigating the deaths of two people. Police were asked to do a welfare check at a home...

Florida Dude
3d ago

Wow. Another apparent murder suicide. Fellow men if the relationship gets that bad just leave. No need to kill just because you're angry

