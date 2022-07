Cody Brundage took Tresean Gore to task at UFC Vegas 58. It didn’t take long for Cody Brundage to get a measure of payback at UFC Vegas 58. Brundage and Tresean Gore got into a heated face-off prior to the fight, creating a bit more animosity than you normally see for a preliminary bout. After a little chattering prior to the fight, the two engaged with Brundage looking to wrestle early.

