ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Transgender women to compete in open category under new British Triathlon rules

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AgDcs_0gWExAqo00
Sport

Transgender women will not be able to compete against athletes born female in triathlon events in Britain from the start of next year.

Competition at elite and grassroots level from the age of 12 and over will be split into a female category and an open category, which will welcome male, transgender and non-binary athletes.

The female category will be open solely to athletes assigned the female sex at birth.

We firmly and passionately believe in doing what's right for our sport, not necessarily what's easy, or even what's popular

British Triathlon announced its new transgender inclusion policy on Wednesday, following a lengthy and independent consultation process. It has become the first national governing body to include trans athletes in a competitive open category, rather than one separate to the male and female categories.

It follows on from swimming’s world governing body FINA deciding last month that any athlete who had undergone male puberty would be barred from its elite female events.

British Triathlon chief executive Andy Salmon said: “It would be conceited of us to say there isn’t a little bit of trepidation, but we firmly and passionately believe in doing what’s right for our sport, not necessarily what’s easy, or even what’s popular.

“We recognise some people might disagree with this policy. I think we’re very clear about that and I, and the board, and the organisation, respect everybody’s point of view on this subject. But we think it’s the right thing to do.

“We strongly believe that triathlon is a sport for anyone. Our sport was founded relatively late, in the 1970s, and with gender equity at its core.

“This is something that we’re incredibly proud of and incredibly precious about. And this is one of the reasons why fairness in our sport is so important to us.”

Salmon said the new policy was “legally robust” based on the advice the organisation had received.

The review took place following the publication of guidance on transgender inclusion in domestic sport by the Sports Councils’ Equality Group (SCEG) in September 2021.

The guidance concluded that the inclusion of transgender people into female sport cannot be balanced regarding transgender inclusion, fairness and safety in gender-affected sport where there is meaningful competition, due to retained physiological and biological advantages for male-born athletes over female-born athletes, with or without testosterone suppression.

Under the new British Triathlon policy, only athletes who are the female sex at birth will be eligible to represent Great Britain, England, Scotland or Wales in international events in the female category run under the auspices of World and European Triathlon.

It will also work with the British Olympic Association and British Paralympic Association to specify eligibility criteria for selection for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with the intent that the selection policies replicate what has been decided by British Triathlon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JoiV2_0gWExAqo00
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries told British sports governing bodies last week it was “inherently unfair” to allow male-born athletes to compete against female-born athletes (Handout from House of Commons/PA) (PA Media)

Transgender inclusion in sport has been heavily in the spotlight this year, after trans woman cyclist Emily Bridges was denied entry to the British Omnium Championships, and following the recent FINA decision.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries gathered together sports governing bodies last week and told them it was “inherently unfair” to allow athletes born male to compete in female categories, saying sport had “ducked” the issue for too long.

She welcomed the new policy and tweeted: “In the world of competitive sport, the biology of athletes must be taken into consideration to maintain a level playing field for all.

“We will continue to support sports’ governing bodies to find a way forward that protects and shows compassion to all athletes while maintaining sport’s integrity and fairness.”

British Triathlon’s policy extends to grassroots competition, with Salmon adding: “We didn’t think it was right to have an athlete pathway where the policy didn’t apply to a certain point and then all of a sudden it did apply – that could be really exclusive to individuals.

“If people are competing at a grassroots level, doing a triathlon requires commitment. It often requires some training. And so who are we as a governing body to say to somebody who isn’t particularly quick or talented, that when they compete in a triathlon, they don’t deserve to have fair competition?

“So we’ve debated this at length, and those are the two driving factors in coming up with that element of the policy.”

The policy does not cover non-competitive, recreational activity.

Over 3,000 members of the governing body responded to a survey conducted in April and May of this year, with eight out of 10 supporting the new approach. The respondents included 16 individuals who identified as transgender.

Focus group meetings were held involving elite athletes, staff and representatives from LGBT advocacy groups.

Seventeen one-to-one interviews took place, including three with transgender individuals.

Salmon said he was not aware of any elite-level transgender athletes in this country at the moment but added: “We very much didn’t want to be a governing body that waited for there to be a problem before we tried to fix it.”

The intention is for the policy to come into force on January 1. British Triathlon said it would be reviewed as new scientific evidence emerges in the years to come.

World Triathlon is currently reviewing its guidelines, which will be submitted for board approval in November.

LGBTQ+ rights group Stonewall criticised the “inflammatory rhetoric” which it said surrounded the issue of transgender inclusion in elite sport.

A group spokesperson said: “In sport, inclusion should always be the starting point. Everyone deserves to benefit from the sense of well-being and community that sport brings – and that includes trans people.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 2

Related
newschain

Woman who posed as others to take more than 100 driving tests is jailed

A woman who impersonated other people to sit their driving tests more than 100 times has been jailed, police said. Inderjeet Kaur, 29, admitted to having taken approximately 150 theory and practical driving tests on behalf of candidates between 2018 and 2020. Swansea Crown Court heard Kaur committed the offences...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Russia-born Elena Rybakina keeps calm amid Wimbledon storm to lift title

Russia-born Elena Rybakina became Kazakhstan’s maiden grand slam champion after defeating Ons Jabeur to claim the Wimbledon title. In the first women’s singles final at the All England Club between two new slam finalists for 60 years, the 23-year-old came from a set down to claim a 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory.
TENNIS
newschain

Bull runners narrowly avoid being gored at San Fermin Festival

Thousands of thrill-seekers avoided being gored during the latest bull run of Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival, officials said, revising an early report saying two men had been stabbed by horns. Officials in the Spanish city corrected the preliminary report by Pamplona’s hospital to state that a man was scratched...
SOCIETY
ClutchPoints

Caitlyn Jenner reacts to new policy restricting transgender swimmers in women’s events

It looks like Caitlyn Jenner is in full support of the world swimming governing body, FINA, adopting new policies regarding transgender athletes to make the competition fair for women. FINA members recently voted in favor of a new “gender inclusion policy” which basically bans transgender swimmers from competing in women’s events if they didn’t transition […] The post Caitlyn Jenner reacts to new policy restricting transgender swimmers in women’s events appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadine Dorries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender People#Great Britain#Racism#British Triathlon#Fina
newschain

Eddie Jones relishes silencing critics with series-levelling win in Brisbane

Eddie Jones relished silencing the taunts of Australia fans and his own critics after England took their three-Test series to a decider with a 25-17 victory in Brisbane. England must play the climax to the tour in Sydney without Maro Itoje after the Lions second row was concussed following a heavy collision with Hunter Paisami shortly before half-time.
RUGBY
newschain

‘Mortally wounded’ Boris Johnson urged by papers to ‘go with dignity’

The Prime Minister is encouraged by almost all of the papers to abandon his attempts to save his premiership. The overall mood amid resignations and potential leadership challenges is best summarised by The Times’ leading article, which closes: “Britain will not function effectively while he tarries.”. The Sun...
POLITICS
newschain

Portugal fight from two goals down to earn Group C draw against Switzerland

Jessica Silva’s equaliser ensured the battle of the Group C underdogs ended all square as Portugal fought back from from 2-0 down against Switzerland to take a point. Trailing to goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic inside the opening five minutes at Leigh Sports Village, Francisco Neto’s side, only at the finals as a result of Russia’s expulsion, hit back through Diana Gomes and Silva to claim a 2-2 draw.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Prince of Wales stops off for ice cream on seaside visit

The Prince of Wales stopped off for an ice cream as he paid a visit to the seaside. Charles enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Friday. Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said: “It is massively exciting.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe critically ill after shooting

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot and critically wounded during a campaign speech in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital after the incident in Nara, but officials said he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Covid cases on the rise among teachers

Covid cases are on the rise amongst the school workforce, the latest figures show. Data linking the School Workforce Census to NHS Test and Trace and National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) data found that staff in both primary and secondary schools had higher rates of positive tests in the spring 2022 term compared with the autumn term in 2021.
EDUCATION
newschain

Teachers must not be campaigners in the classroom, says Ofsted chief

Ofsted’s chief inspector has said teachers must ensure they are a “teacher not a campaigner” in an increasingly “atomised” world for pupils. Speaking at the Festival of Education at Wellington College in Berkshire, Amanda Spielman said pupils were growing up in an online world “that both reflects and fuels the atomisation and polarisation of society”.
EDUCATION
newschain

Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city

A Ukrainian regional official has warned of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians are unleashing...
POLITICS
newschain

Jordan Spieth targets Scottish Open win as ideal preparation for upcoming Open

Jordan Spieth believes winning the Genesis Scottish Open would be the perfect preparation for next week’s Open after soaring into contention in the £6.7million event. Two eagles in the space of six holes helped the three-time major winner card a superb 66 at the Renaissance Club and trail Olympic champion Xander Schauffele by three shots heading into Sunday’s final round.
GOLF
newschain

Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resign, it was confirmed today. Mr Johnson has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the partyconference in October, a No 10 source said.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy