ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Who will England coach Eddie Jones select at left wing for second Test?

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkxLP_0gWEx1zW00

Unless head coach Eddie Jones throws a curve ball in selection, England’s left wing position for the pivotal second Test against Australia on Saturday is a shoot out between Joe Cokanasiga and Henry Arundell.

Here, the PA news agency examines the two options ahead of Thursday’s team announcement.

Joe Cokanasiga

Club: BathAge: 24Height: 6’3”Weight: 17st 9lbsCaps: 12Tries: 11

A force of nature with the size, strength and speed to torment defences, Cokanasiga should be setting the world alight yet he was a peripheral figure in the first Test. The big wing of Fijian heritage has been besieged by a series of family challenges, a serious knee injury and Covid, but having emerged successfully from those crises his inability to make an impact on Australia appears to be rooted in the mind. A promising start at Perth’s Optus Stadium quickly faded through his failure to go hunting for the ball or make himself available as a support runner. It was a frustrating performance from a player who needs to develop the rugby instinct to match his ferocious physical attributes.

Henry Arundell

Club: London IrishAge: 19Height: 6’0”Weight: 15stones 2lbsCaps: 1Tries: 1

The question of whether the gamebreaking skills displayed for London Irish and the England Under 20s would transfer to the highest level was answered in mesmerising style as his seven-minute appearance as a replacement inspired a late fightback against the Wallabies that secured scoreboard respectability. Finishing a dynamic solo try and helping to set up a second made it one of the great England debuts, but starting is a different matter. With only two Premiership starts under his belt there are still shortcomings in his defensive game that would be leapt upon by the likes of Marika Koroibete and Andrew Kellaway. Over-exposing a 19-year-old with such a bright future could be harmful at this stage of his development.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Eddie Jones relishes silencing critics with series-levelling win in Brisbane

Eddie Jones relished silencing the taunts of Australia fans and his own critics after England took their three-Test series to a decider with a 25-17 victory in Brisbane. England must play the climax to the tour in Sydney without Maro Itoje after the Lions second row was concussed following a heavy collision with Hunter Paisami shortly before half-time.
RUGBY
newschain

Owen Farrell kicks 20 points as England weather Australia storm to level series

England showed resolve to weather a second-half storm from Australia to clinch a 25-17 victory at Suncorp Stadium that takes their series to a decider in Sydney next Saturday. An early try from Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell’s kicking helped Eddie Jones’ tourists into a 17-0 lead at a venue where the Wallabies have won their last 10 Tests dating back to 2016.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Kellaway
newschain

More to come from Scotland, warns Gregor Townsend after rout of Argentina

Gregor Townsend warned Argentina that Scotland were just “scratching the surface” after levelling their three-match Test series with a comprehensive 29-6 success in Salta. Scotland ran in four tries through Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson and scored 21 unanswered second-half points as Los Pumas were blown away on Independence Day in Argentina.
RUGBY
newschain

Russia-born Elena Rybakina keeps calm amid Wimbledon storm to lift title

Russia-born Elena Rybakina became Kazakhstan’s maiden grand slam champion after defeating Ons Jabeur to claim the Wimbledon title. In the first women’s singles final at the All England Club between two new slam finalists for 60 years, the 23-year-old came from a set down to claim a 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory.
TENNIS
newschain

Woman who posed as others to take more than 100 driving tests is jailed

A woman who impersonated other people to sit their driving tests more than 100 times has been jailed, police said. Inderjeet Kaur, 29, admitted to having taken approximately 150 theory and practical driving tests on behalf of candidates between 2018 and 2020. Swansea Crown Court heard Kaur committed the offences...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Wallabies#London Irish#Second Test#Fijian#Optus Stadium
newschain

Prince of Wales stops off for ice cream on seaside visit

The Prince of Wales stopped off for an ice cream as he paid a visit to the seaside. Charles enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Friday. Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said: “It is massively exciting.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Bull runners narrowly avoid being gored at San Fermin Festival

Thousands of thrill-seekers avoided being gored during the latest bull run of Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival, officials said, revising an early report saying two men had been stabbed by horns. Officials in the Spanish city corrected the preliminary report by Pamplona’s hospital to state that a man was scratched...
SOCIETY
newschain

Teachers must not be campaigners in the classroom, says Ofsted chief

Ofsted’s chief inspector has said teachers must ensure they are a “teacher not a campaigner” in an increasingly “atomised” world for pupils. Speaking at the Festival of Education at Wellington College in Berkshire, Amanda Spielman said pupils were growing up in an online world “that both reflects and fuels the atomisation and polarisation of society”.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city

A Ukrainian regional official has warned of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians are unleashing...
POLITICS
newschain

Portugal fight from two goals down to earn Group C draw against Switzerland

Jessica Silva’s equaliser ensured the battle of the Group C underdogs ended all square as Portugal fought back from from 2-0 down against Switzerland to take a point. Trailing to goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic inside the opening five minutes at Leigh Sports Village, Francisco Neto’s side, only at the finals as a result of Russia’s expulsion, hit back through Diana Gomes and Silva to claim a 2-2 draw.
SOCCER
newschain

Jordan Spieth targets Scottish Open win as ideal preparation for upcoming Open

Jordan Spieth believes winning the Genesis Scottish Open would be the perfect preparation for next week’s Open after soaring into contention in the £6.7million event. Two eagles in the space of six holes helped the three-time major winner card a superb 66 at the Renaissance Club and trail Olympic champion Xander Schauffele by three shots heading into Sunday’s final round.
GOLF
newschain

Covid cases on the rise among teachers

Covid cases are on the rise amongst the school workforce, the latest figures show. Data linking the School Workforce Census to NHS Test and Trace and National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) data found that staff in both primary and secondary schools had higher rates of positive tests in the spring 2022 term compared with the autumn term in 2021.
EDUCATION
newschain

St Andrews will feel like the Open title defence I never had – Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is relishing the title defence he never had in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. McIlroy led from start to finish to win the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool, but was prevented from attempting to retain the Claret Jug on the Old Course the following year after suffering an ankle injury playing football.
GOLF
newschain

‘Mortally wounded’ Boris Johnson urged by papers to ‘go with dignity’

The Prime Minister is encouraged by almost all of the papers to abandon his attempts to save his premiership. The overall mood amid resignations and potential leadership challenges is best summarised by The Times’ leading article, which closes: “Britain will not function effectively while he tarries.”. The Sun...
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resign, it was confirmed today. Mr Johnson has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the partyconference in October, a No 10 source said.
POLITICS
newschain

Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon dies aged 89

US TV star Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. The presenter confirmed the news in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honour of witnessing the man responsible...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy