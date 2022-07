CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical summertime weather is expected over the next couple days as a cold front helps to increase the chance of scattered afternoon and evening storms. A few storms are possible overnight with more scattered storms possible this weekend. A cold front will arrive on Sunday helping to bring down the temperatures and humidity a touch for Sunday and early next week. Some spots could end up with another inch or so of rainfall by the end of the weekend! This will help the area with our rainfall deficit so far this year, so any rain activity will be beneficial. Storm chances will start to decrease a bit into next week.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO