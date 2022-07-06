ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

By Mark Hughes Cobb, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45CdZf_0gWEw8dS00

LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Crawford and Power: 8 p.m., no cover, Druid City Music Hall, 1307 University Blvd., on the Strip. www.druidcitymusichall.com .

FRIDAY

Algorhythm, Matthew Wurtele Duo: 6-9 p.m., free, Government Plaza. www.tuscaloosa.com/latp .

SUNDAY

Music open-mic: 6 p.m. Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St., Parkview, Tuscaloosa.

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY

July Art Night at Kentuck: 5-8 p.m., free and family-friendly, monthly event honoring art and artists, Kentuck Art Center, 503 Main Ave., Northport. Open artists' studios; live music by Jug Johnson in the Courtyard of Wonders, pottery glaze demonstration by Kentuck's Red Dog Potters; food from Bean Me Up Scottie Organic Eatery, and Blessed Bites; pop-up shops from vendors including Hart and Hind, Linder Custom Woodworks; children's crafts; cob oven pizza. In the Museum Gallery is "sometimes you hav'ta make do" by Debra Riffe, and in the Community Teer Gallery is a "Members' Juried Exhibition" by select artists. www.kentuck.org/art-nights .

FRIDAY-MONDAY

"The Fantasticks": Classic musical performed by The Actor's Charitable Theatre, Friday, Saturday and Monday, with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday, at The ACT Theatre, 3801 Alabama Ave. (former Holt High School). www.theactonline.com .

SATURDAY

"Elf" (2003): 8 p.m., Government Plaza, 2106 Sixth St. Free summer outdoor movie series. Patrons can bring chairs, blankets and coolers with non-alcoholic beverages. Food trucks will be on site.

DCP Benefit Show: 9:30 p.m., Icon Tuscaloosa, 516 Greensboro Ave. Drag performances by local and regional entertainers; proceeds will help with next year's Druid City Pride Festival.

MONDAY

This Could Be You: Comedy show with open-mic, 8-11 p.m., Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa. Signup at 7:30. Hosted by Stand-Up Tuscaloosa and Compton Smith.

UPCOMING

JULY 14: Chris Stapleton, Elle King, Madeline Edwards, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $119.75, $89.75, and $59.75, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

JULY 15-24: "Mamma Mia!," the ABBA-based musical, performed by Theatre Tuscaloosa, Bean-Brown Theatre, Shelton State Community College. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. July 15, 16, 17, 19, 21 and 22, with 2 p.m. matinees July 17, 20, 23, and 24. Tickets are $24 general, $20 for seniors and members of the military, and $16 for students and children. Special rates are available for Shelton State students and for groups of 10 or more, if purchased in advance. A "pay-what-you-can" final dress rehearsal benefitting the Charlie Dennis Memorial Scholarship will be open to the public at 7:30 p.m. July 14. For more information, call Theatre Tuscaloosa at 205-391-2277.

JULY 21: Thomas Rhett, Parker McCollum, Conner Smith, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, for $159.50 general admission in the pit; reserved seats at $159.50, $129.50, $109.50, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, and $39.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

JULY 30-31: "The Tempest," performed by The Rude Mechanicals. Postponed from June, due to an illness in the cast. Performances at 8 p.m. July 30, and 2 p.m. July 31, in the Allen Bales Theatre, Rowand-Johnson Hall on the University of Alabama campus. Free to attend, though donations will be accepted. Live pre-show music begins 30 minutes before each performance.

AUG. 12: Fantasia, Babyface, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, for $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50, and $29.50. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

AUG. 29: LANY, Surfaces, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $69.50, $49.50, $39.50, and $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 2: Kem, Stokley, Leela James, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com and at the Amp box office, for $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50 or $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 22: Black Jacket Symphony performing Van Halen's "1984," 8 p.m., Bama Theatre, 600 Greensboro Ave. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com .

OCT. 13: Whiskey Myers, Read Southall Band, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $65, $55, $35 and $25, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

OCT. 19: Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, War Hippies, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or the Amp box office for $125, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50 and $29.50, plus fees. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

