CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The kind of heat we are dealing with today can be dangerous, especially to those who must be outside for extended periods of time. The CDC says being in an air-conditioned room is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related injuries and death. But that doesn’t mean you can’t step outside if you know how to handle it.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO