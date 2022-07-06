ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IA

Here are 3 things to do this weekend in Johnson County, including blues and BBQ in North Liberty

By Paris Barraza, Iowa City Press-Citizen
 3 days ago

It's not a summer weekend without a barbeque, and North Liberty is taking that and amping it up a notch with live blues music to go with the grubbing Saturday.

As North Liberty hosts its blues and barbeque festival, Amana Colonies is letting kids celebrate being kids with games, story times and plenty of sweet treats Saturday.

Here are three things to do this weekend in Johnson County.

North Liberty Blues & BBQ

After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, North Liberty’s Blues & BBQ festival returns Saturday in Centennial Park, located at 1565 St. Andrews Drive.

The summer tradition invites the community and beyond to enjoy barbecue from numerous food vendors while enjoying live, free performances by eastern Iowa music acts.

Among the 15 participating food vendors are Mosley's, Rodney's Jamaican Jerk & BBQ, Luna’s Taqueria of Iowa City, Da Flava Unit and Moo Moo's Ice Cream.

Food will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For those 21 and up, wash down your ribs and brisket with craft beer at the Iowa Craft Beer Tent. From Reunion Brewery to Peace Tree Brewing Co., there will be a variety of drinks available for $6 a pint.

At 11 a.m., the Avey Grouws Band kicks off the day’s performances. The Quad Cities band performs blues, roots, rock and soul music. Headliner the War and Treaty will take the stage at 9 p.m. The husband and wife duo bring the blues, soul, gospel, country and rock into their sound.

Here is a full list of the performers at North Liberty's Blues & BBQ:

  • Avert Grouws Band at 11 a.m.
  • Nathan Graham at 1 p.m.
  • Sam Ross Quartet at 3 p.m.
  • The Tanya English Band at 5 p.m.
  • Lilly Hiatt at 7 p.m.
  • The War and Treaty at 9 p.m.

Lucas Farms History Days in Iowa City

The Lucas Farms Neighborhood Association is hosting Lucas Farms History Days, a three-day event filled with historic tours and family-friendly activities to celebrate the neighborhood.

The Iowa City neighborhood gets its name after Robert Lucas, the state’s first territorial governor appointed by President Martin Van Buren, whose 1844 home is preserved at the Plum Grove Historic Site on Carroll Street, according to Lucas Farms Neighborhood Association. Lucas established a farm in this area, covering approximately two-thirds of the neighborhood .

Other famous names to reside in the neighborhood include author Paul Engle, former director of the Iowa Writer's Workshop; and Samuel Kirkwood, a governor during the Civil War and the namesake of Kirkwood College.

A Press-Citizen interview with a Lucas Farms neighborhood historian in 2017 revealed many interesting stories of the neighborhood, including that a personal physician of Winston Churchill visited a doctor living here to extend his gratitude, and Zelda Fitzgerald is believed to have spent a night in the neighborhood .

Here is a full schedule of events, from history on Moffit houses — named after the local contractor and developer Howard Moffit and his distinct homes — to an Iowa City Community Band performance.

Friday, July 8

  • 5:30-8 p.m.: Kids Night at Highland Ave. Park & Resurrection Church parking lot, featuring free pony rides, crafts, free popcorn and drinks

Saturday, July 9

  • 1-5 p.m.: Plum Grove Historic Site open for tours at 1030 Carroll St.
  • 1-5 p.m.: Art market at Highland Park featuring neighborhood and local artists
  • 1-2:30 p.m.: Hidden History Walk on Marcy Street, departs from Plum Grove
  • 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Tour de Farms Bike Ride, departs from Iowa City Bike Library, 1222 S. Gilbert Court.
  • 4-8 p.m.: Project GREEN Open Gardens tour featuring Friendly Lucas’ Heritage Garden at Plum Grove and a Moffitt House history walk down Yewell Street, featuring yard displays and narrated stories

Sunday, July 10

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Project GREEN Open Gardens tour featuring Friendly Lucas’ Heritage Garden at Plum Grove and a Moffitt House history walk down Yewell Street, featuring yard displays and narrated stories
  • Noon to 2 p.m.: Free food and family fun at Resurrection Church, 1330 Keokuk St.
  • 1-5 p.m.: Plum Grove Historic Site open for tours at 1030 Carroll St.
  • 1-4 p.m.: Metal detecting treasure hunt at 829 Kirkwood Ave.
  • 6 p.m.: Eulenspiegel Puppet Show at Plum Grove with free treats for kids
  • 7 p.m.: Iowa City Community Band performs at Plum Grove

Kinderfest 2022 in Amana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4eZ6_0gWEvwHO00

Saturday is for kids over in Amana with the return of Kinderfest, a one-day family-friendly extravaganza.

The Market Barn in Amana will have free face-painting, a science station for experiments and demonstrations, and games for kids to play throughout the afternoon.

Kids can partake in their own fine dining experience with a special soda flight at the Millstream Brau Haus, a lemonade bar at the Rusty Tractor and free sprinkles on their ice cream at the Chocolate Haus.

Festivities include the second annual kid Olympics at the Market Barn at 2 p.m.

The competition includes hula hooping, an egg race, a water balloon fight and a picky eater challenge. Prizes will be handed to winners of these competitions, except for the water balloon fight.

Visit Amana Colonies’ website to view all planned events that are part of Kinderfest 2022 .

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or (319) 519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Here are 3 things to do this weekend in Johnson County, including blues and BBQ in North Liberty

