Temperatures climb into the 100s this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High temperatures will continue to soar above 100° through the end of this coming week, but monsoon will do its best to help bring some relief. A little more moisture will arrive from the east and provide more fuel for thunderstorms over the next week.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon moisture gradually begins to return as highs soar to dangerous levels. Mostly sunny and hot today, as Tucson soars to 105-106° for the weekend. Increasing clouds tonight, with storm chances going up Saturday. A broader moisture increase is possible by the middle of...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sizzling hot temperatures will be slow to give way over the next several days, but monsoon is showing signs of bringing some relief. High temperatures will hover around 105° through the weekend and even into the middle of next week. High pressure will establish...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon is taking a breather as we have a quiet weather pattern over the next couple of days. Thursday we're staying dry, with just very slight chances for rain in southeastern Cochise County. We're in a warming trend as well that will take us into the weekend.
GILBERT, AZ — Three people are in custody and authorities are searching for two more after a high-speed chase through the Valley overnight Saturday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they attempted to pull a vehicle over because the driver was traveling in the left lane under the speed limit near Casa Grande.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 10,000 fentanyl pills at the Port of Entry. CBP says the pills were hidden inside a body-shaping garment. Currently, there have been around 44,944 (YTD) Drug Seizure Events that have taken place this year by U.S. Customs and...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Sugar Skulls will host their final home game of the regular season on Saturday when they take on the Iowa Barnstormers. Head coach Dixie Wooten and MVP candidate quarterback Daquan Neal are no strangers to the Barnstormers. Wooten led Iowa to the Indoor...
TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Basketball point guard Kylan Boswell has reclassified to the 2022-23 class and will join the Wildcats this fall. Boswell is a five-star recruit who is listed at 6'2''. He helped team USA to a gold medal, last summer, in the FIBA U16 World Championships. Boswell...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "Thor: Love and Thunder" is a big, fun, loud action movie that tosses aside the somber, grim tone of the earlier "Thor" films for something akin to the freewheeling "Ragnarok" vibe. Director Taika Waititi, fresh off the success of "Jojo Rabbit," brings his visually creative...
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a new executive order directing law enforcement to return undocumented people to the border. Under Executive Order No. GA-41, the Texas National Guard, and the Department of Public Safety are now authorized to apprehend undocumented immigrants between ports of entry and return them to the border.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom (ARF) tried but did not succeed at getting a constitutional amendment allowing abortions onto the November ballot. An ARF spokesperson told KGUN 9 over 3,000 volunteers collected upwards of 175,000 signatures in only 61 days, averaging about 2,700 signatures per day.
Comments / 1